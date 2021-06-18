The NASCAR Foundation Partners with Nashville Superspeedway on Speediatrics Fun Day Festival for Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County

Today, The NASCAR Foundation partnered with Nashville Superspeedway to host its first Speediatrics Fun Day Festival with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, providing special programming for children. This is the first Speediatrics Fun Day Festival held at a racetrack since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This NASCAR-themed Speediatrics Fun Day Festival is the highlight of a two-week program designed to inspire more than 125 children to lead a healthy lifestyle. In addition to learning about healthy living habits through the lens of NASCAR, children participated in NASCAR-themed field day activities such as a Goodyear Tire Race, Champ’s Looking for Lug Nuts, Chase’s Gas Can Relay, Safety Sam’s Stop & Go Relay and Pit Stop Pete’s Puzzling Placement to encourage them to stay active while having fun.

“This was so exciting to be in the Nashville Community and working with Nashville Superspeedway for the first time. The children with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County were fantastic,” said Nichole Krieger, The NASCAR Foundation Executive Director. “Our Speediatrics Fun Day Festivals are a really fun way for us to connect with children and help communicate the importance of their overall health and wellness.”

The festival is one of eight events to be held in race markets across the country as part of The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Children’s Fund, a program that supports needs expressed by hospitals, specialty clinics, camps, and others providing children's medical and healthcare services.

As part of the two-week programming provided, students attending Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee participated in a video call on June 15 with Nashville Superspeedway President Erik Moses and NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick. On Thursday, the Nashville Superspeedway pace car was on display at the club locations and the children decorated a welcome banner that will be displayed at the speedway this weekend during the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

“We’re honored to host a NASCAR Foundation Fun Day Festival here at Nashville Superspeedway leading up to our Father’s Day Weekend tripleheader,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “The NASCAR Foundation does incredible work throughout the season to promote healthy, active lifestyles for children around the country and we’re excited that so many Middle Tennessee youngsters are taking advantage of this opportunity.”

For more information about The NASCAR Foundation, its programs or how to donate, visit NASCARfoundation.org.

Dover Motorsports PR