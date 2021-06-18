Summer Drive-In Movie Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway to Benefit Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina's Food Security Initiatives through Speedway Children’s Charities

Back by popular demand, Charlotte Motor Speedway, in partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC), will once again host drive-in movies this summer, with three popular blockbusters showing on the 16,000-square-foot HDTV. All proceeds from the Drive-in to Drive Out Hunger movie series will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities’ efforts to support organizations that fight food insecurity across the greater Charlotte region.

“Food security is a significant challenge for many in the Charlotte region, but it is especially hard on children during the summer months when in-school meals are not as readily available,” said Kelly Watts, chapter director of Speedway Children’s Charities’ Charlotte. “Working with our partners at Blue Cross NC, we hope not only to raise awareness of the challenge of food security, but also raise money to support local nonprofits that help feed vulnerable populations throughout the summer and all year long and do so in a fun way with family-friendly drive-in movies.”

The first event of the summer is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30, with the 2016 DreamWorks animated “Trolls” taking over the big screen. Fans can pack a picnic and tune in to the audio through their car radio. Following the screening, Americas Home for Racing will light the fuse early on the Fourth of July weekend with a rousing fireworks display to cap off opening night of the Drive-in to Drive Out Hunger movie series. Tickets for opening night, including the fireworks spectacular, are $40 per vehicle, up to 10 people.

Additional films and dates for the drive-in series include “The Peanuts Movie” on July 21 and “The Greatest Showman” on Aug. 11. Vehicle passes for the July 21 and Aug. 11 screenings are just $30.

Gates open at 5 p.m. each night, with the movies scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Events are rain or shine.

