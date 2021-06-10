New Hampshire Motor Speedway Expects Thousands of Riders for Motorcycle Week

It’s all about two wheels at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) starting Saturday as Motorcycle Week at NHMS begins. NHMS is a top destination for riders visiting the area during Laconia Motorcycle Week with on- and off-track events throughout nine days of motorcycle mayhem. Racing bookends a week-long motorcycle celebration featuring camping, vendors, demo rides and more.

"I said we'd be back bigger and better in 2021, and here we are," said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. "We are so excited to welcome thousands of motorcycle riders to New Hampshire Motor Speedway to camp for the week, enjoy two-wheeled racing action, try out the latest bikes and visit with vendors. This is the Motorcycle Week we've all come to know and love for nearly a century. I will be out an about on my Harley-Davidson all week, and I hope riders from all over come to see what we have to offer, not just at the speedway, but throughout the state."

The United States Classic Racing Association kicks off the racing action with the FIM North America Vintage Championships, June 12-13. A variety of classes, ranging from 1950s tank shifters to modern small bike twins, provide a plethora of vintage racing action.

On-track action continues June 16-17 as Penguin Roadracing School hosts instructional sessions for riders looking to improve their skills.

Racing concludes June 18-20 as Northeast Motorcycle Road Racing (NEMRR) (formerly the Loudon Road Race Series) competes in round three of the Championship Cup Series. The weekend will be highlighted by the 98th Annual Loudon Classic, the longest-running motorcycle race in America. The Classic, which is run as an expert Middleweight Grand Prix, has been held on site since long before the speedway was built, when it was simply a road course known as Bryar Motorsports Park.

Along with NEMRR, Supermoto East Coast will combine high-flying action on the dirt with high speeds on the asphalt. Classes ranging from kids to adults will compete in round three of their championship June 19-20.

Katancha and Harley-Davidson will host the largest demo ride course in the area along with a vendor mall and food court. The seven-mile route will take riders through an on- and off-property experience to test out the latest and greatest that the top motorcycle manufacturers in the world – Indian, BMW and Harley-Davidson – have to offer. Harley-Davidson will have the new Pan-America available to demo for the first time, and members of Harley Owners Group, the official riding club of Harley-Davidson, can pick up their commemorative rally pin.

On top of the demo rides, there will be nearly 30 vendors on-site with gear, accessories, sound systems and more for bikers. Vendors include Laconia Harley-Davidson, Patch World, Master Lugo’s Custom Seats, XKGlow, Soundz Bagger Audio, Cycle Solutions Racing, Heroic Racing Apparel, Fastlights LEDs, T-Mobile and many more.

Riders can also support children in need throughout New England through the June 15 Ride to the Racetrack, a cruise from Laconia Harley-Davidson to NHMS that includes two laps on the 1.6-mile full road course. Registration is $20 per rider or passenger and all proceeds benefit the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, the official charity of NHMS.

NHMS is the perfect home-away-from-home during Motorcycle Week. The speedway is centrally located on Route 106, the main corridor to Laconia, and just 20 minutes south of Rally Headquarters. Dry and full hookup spots are available with amazing views of the racetrack.

For a full schedule of NHMS’s Motorcycle Week events, visit: NHMS.com/Events/Motorcycle- Week/Schedule.

NHMS PR