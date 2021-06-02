Michigan International Speedway to Fully Open Grandstands and Camping for NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 Race Weekend on Aug. 20-22

Michigan International Speedway (MIS) will open its grandstands and campgrounds to full capacity for the NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 race weekend on Aug. 20-22. It will mark the first time in two years fans will be allowed at the two-mile track.

In addition, New Holland Agriculture North America and Henry Ford Health System will sponsor the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series races, respectively. The Henry Ford Health System 200 will run Friday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. and the New Holland 250 will run Saturday, Aug. 21 at 3 p.m. As previously announced, FireKeepers Casino returns for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 3 p.m.

“No race weekend is complete without fans and we are beyond excited and ready to welcome them back to Michigan International Speedway with no restrictions,” said MIS President Rick Brenner. “We are very appreciative of state, local and regional officials for the support and collaboration to welcome fans back for a safe and entertaining race experience.

“We are also thrilled to expand our relationships with New Holland and Henry Ford Health System, two organizations that have worked with us in the past to help enhance the at-track experience. With three races and countless entertainment options for fans of all ages, our goal is to deliver an unforgettable race weekend for everybody.”

New Holland and Henry Ford Health System each have existing ties to MIS. New Holland retains its title of Official Agricultural Provider of MIS, Watkins Glen International and Daytona International Speedway. Henry Ford Health System sponsored last year’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at MIS, also run as the Henry Ford Health System 200. In August 2019, the new infield care center was unveiled as the Henry Ford Health System Infield Care Center. The organization also sponsors a program providing free pit passes for kids 12 and under with the purchase of a Sunday grandstand ticket.

”New Holland is excited to be back with the race teams and fans at MIS,” said Brett Davis, Vice President for New Holland Agriculture North America. “We look forward to another exciting race season and for the opportunity to safely celebrate with fans.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the support Michigan International Speedway showed our frontline health care workers during the pandemic and are proud to partner with them again this year to present the Henry Ford Health System 200,” said Paula Autry, President & CEO, Henry Ford Allegiance Health. “With increased vaccination efforts and a decline in COVID-19 cases in our community, we look forward to seeing race fans reunite safely at the track in August.”

In accordance with the order from the Michigan Dept. of Health and Human Services there will be no mask requirements or other restrictions. Creating a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees, and the community is the top priority for NASCAR and Michigan International Speedway. Both entities will continue to work closely with local and state government and health officials throughout the summer and adjust health and safety protocols as necessary. Any updates will be made available on www.mispeedway.com.

Tickets start at $39 for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Aug. 22. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends at the track starting at $160. Campers have the option to move into select campgrounds on Thursday of race week starting at $130. Kids 12 and under are admitted free on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, tickets for kids 12 and under start at $10, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Fans looking to elevate their race experience can purchase tickets to the Ally Champions Club, the premier hospitality area at MIS. In addition to the comfort of the Ally Champions Club’s air-conditioned lounge, each guest will enjoy special amenities including all-inclusive food and drink options, weekend pit passes and preferred parking.

NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 888-905-7223 or online at mispeedway.com. Fans can view the full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

Stay connected to Michigan International Speedway on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

MIS PR