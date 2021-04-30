Richmond Raceway to Host Blood Drive with American Red Cross of Virginia on May 13

Richmond Raceway will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross of Virginia on Thursday, May 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The blood drive to support the greater Richmond region will be hosted in the Commonwealth Building at the Richmond Raceway Complex. This will be the third American Red Cross of Virginia blood drive hosted at the Richmond Raceway Complex this year.

“We’re proud to continue our work with the American Red Cross of Virginia to offer the Richmond Raceway Complex as a resource to support the region,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Thanks to the American Red Cross of Virginia for their dedicated work to ensure the strength of our nation’s blood supply.”

As the single largest provider of blood products in the U.S., the American Red Cross is uniquely positioned to respond to demands of the health care system during emergencies. It plays a critical role in making sure that those in need of blood – including people undergoing surgery, cancer patients, trauma victims, new mothers and premature babies – receive lifesaving transfusions from volunteer blood donors. All blood donations are also tested for COVID-19 antibodies with results available within seven to ten days after a successful donation.

“The Richmond Raceway continues to be a shining example of what a true partnership means to the American Red Cross,” said Jonathan McNamara, communications director for the Red Cross in Virginia. “Their commitment to hosting regular blood drives is critical to our ability to deliver lifesaving blood to areas hospitals.”

Members of the community wanting to donate blood will need to sign up online at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Use the code “race” in the Find a Blood Drive field on the homepage. Richmond blood drive participants should enter the facility through the Main Gate and follow directions to the Commonwealth Building.

To save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive, donors are encouraged to complete a RapidPass, a pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire, upon arrival. To complete a RapidPass, donors can follow the instructions at redcross.org/rapidpass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To ensure the safety of blood donors, protocols have been updated to keep all guests healthy while donating blood. The American Red Cross is also testing every unit for COVID-19 antibodies. To learn more about COVID-19 blood donation safety protocols, click here.

For more information on the blood drive, visit richmondraceway.com/blooddrive . To learn more about the American Red Cross, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org.

Richmond Raceway PR