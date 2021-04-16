Different Tracks Join Forces To Promote Joy Of Racing

One track is an ultraslick, ultramodern indoor entertainment center in a destination mall where students, grandparents, businesspeople, teachers, and just about anyone else with a need for speed race Formula 1- inspired, Italian electric pro-karts that can reach speeds up to 50 miles per hour.

The other, almost 50 miles northwest and established in 1919, is one of the nation’s oldest continuously operating dirt tracks where , Dirt Modifieds stock car, street stock, demo derby, and Motocross competitors battle it out in the dirt -- that glorious dirt -- right by the fairgrounds.

While they may appear very different on the surface, Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events Palisades, part of one of the country’s leading indoor go-kart chains, and Orange County Fair Speedway (OCFS), one of the country’s most beloved dirt tracks, have one thing in common: the love of all things fast and fun.

And in a sport so driven by cutthroat competition for fans, technology, and sponsors, this collaboration may help both entities make racing more accessible to people throughout the region.

For the entire OCFS season, which runs April through October, both tracks will be promoting each other. Autobahn will promote upcoming dirt track races onsite, and OCFS will help turn racing spectators into racing competitors at Autobahn.

Throughout the year, the two tracks will celebrate two forms of racing that have served as gateways to NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, and other top series. In January 2022, Autobahn and OCFS will have a joint event to benefit a local charity.

“Both of us are in the business of affordable, family entertainment,” says Peter Reynolds, director of sponsorship and business partnerships at Orange County Fair Speedway.” “People will drive great distances for the thrill of racing, whether they’re seated in the stands or seated in a kart. Even though we’re about 45 minutes apart, we know a lot of people who love OCFS will love Autobahn, and a lot of people who love Autobahn will love us.”

The 43,000-square-foot Autobahn attracts racing enthusiasts of all levels, from everyday people of all ages just looking for high-speed exhilaration to up-and-coming juniors to some of the world’s top drivers in Formula 1, IndyCar, NASCAR, and other circuits.

Autobahn also founded the American E-Kart Championship, the first indoor electric karting competition to bring together the top drivers from tracks around the country that was featured on “Anybody’s Race” on the ESPN network. “We’re proud to collaborate with Orange Motorsports & Entertainment in bringing more attention to the great racing in the area,” says David Larson, managing partner, Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events. “Karting and dirt track racing have played such a big part in developing so many of the world’s most famous drivers. For more than 100 years, Orange County Fair Speedway has brought together fans and drivers of all levels to enjoy the thrill of racing, and at Autobahn, we’re trying to make it accessible to everyone”.

Autobahn Indoor Speedway offers the popular "Arrive & Drive" race format, assigning racers to one of the upcoming races and requiring no reservations. Up to 10 drivers will compete in each race to set the fastest lap times.

Autobahn Indoor Speedway is a fun and exciting place for company outings, social groups and birthday parties. Various group race packages are designed to meet the needs of most events but a custom package can be arranged (including private full facility rentals). Groups have reserved race times, exclusive use of the track during their races and they can compete individually or in teams.

For more information on each venue, go to https://autobahnspeed.com or https://www.orangecountyfairspeedway.net.