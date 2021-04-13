Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter Blooms With Full Schedule Of Spring Activities

Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter has a full and exciting slate of charitable activities scheduled during and between the May 1-2 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Genesys 300/XPEL 375 doubleheader and the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here’s what’s coming up soon:

May 1-2

50/50 Raffle Benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter During NTT INDYCAR SERIES Doubleheader Weekend

- Tickets will be sold on the main concourse, grandstands and the campgrounds during the Saturday, May 1 Genesys 300 and Sunday, May 2 XPEL 375. Sales will begin when the spectator gates open each day with the winning ticket drawing taking place with 30 laps remaining in the XPEL 375. Purchasers need not be present to win.

May 1

Roanoke Roundup benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities and Guns & Hoses Foundation

This fun-filled steak cook-off event is hosted by the City of Roanoke, Texas, with all proceeds split 50/50 between Speedway Children’s Charities and Guns & Hoses Foundation. Click HERE for more information.

June 8

All-Star Bill Walker Memorial Gears & Greens Golf Tournament presented by Premier Truck

Premier Truck has come onboard as the presenting sponsor of this annual great day on the links that begins with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine, Texas. Click HERE to register.

June 9

The Labonte Brothers All-Star Celebrity Clay Shoot benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities

Texas natives and NASCAR Hall of Fame brothers Terry and Bobby Labonte will serve as celebrity hosts for the benefit clay shoot at Circle T Ranch in Westlake, Texas. A host of other sports and entertainment celebrities are also confirmed and live music will be performed by Steve Helms. Click HERE to register.

June 10

Kids Day at Lone Star Kartpark

- Pack up the wagon with family and friends to join motorsports celebrities for a great afternoon of karting at Lone Star Kartpark located at Texas Motor Speedway where 10 percent of all sales will be donated to Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter.

June 10-11

All-Star 50/50 Raffle at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

- High-flying dirt track action is on tap for the two days leading into the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend. Raffle tickets will be sold on the concourse and in the grandstands each day when the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track gates open. The winning ticket drawing will take place with 30 laps remaining in the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race. Purchasers need not be present to win.

June 12-13

All-Star 50/50 Raffle benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities

- Tickets will be sold on the main concourse, grandstands and the campgrounds during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 as well as Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race. Sales will begin when spectator gates open each day with the winning ticket drawing taking place with 30 laps remaining in the. Purchasers need not be present to win.

Texas Motor Speedway opens its 2021 major event season May 1-2 with an NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader. The Genesys 300 will air live May 1 on NBCSN beginning at 6 p.m. CT while the XPEL 375 will air live May 2 on NBCSN beginning at 4 p.m. CT.

TICKETS:

Tickets for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2021 major event season, including the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race, are on sale now at http://www.texasmotorspeedway. com .

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.