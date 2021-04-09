The NASCAR Foundation Partners with Martinsville Speedway on Speediatrics Fun Day Festival for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge

Today, The NASCAR Foundation partnered with Martinsville Speedway to host its third-annual Speediatrics Fun Day Festival with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge, providing special programming for children at its Uptown and Center Club sites.

This NASCAR-themed Speediatrics Fun Day Festival is the culminating event after a two-week program designed to inspire more than 100 children to lead a healthy lifestyle. In addition to learning about healthy living habits through the lens of NASCAR, children participated in NASCAR-themed field day activities such as a Goodyear Tire Race, Champ’s Looking for Lug Nuts, Chase’s Sponge Relay, Safety Sam’s Stop & Go Relay and Pit Stop Pete’s Puzzling Placement to encourage them to stay active while having fun.

“We love partnering with Martinsville Speedway in this community and we couldn’t think of a more impactful way to reach area children than supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge,” said Nichole Krieger, The NASCAR Foundation Executive Director. “Our Speediatrics Fun Day Festivals are really such a fun way for us to connect with children and help communicate the importance of their overall health and wellness.”

The festival is one of eight events to be held in race markets across the country as part of The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Children’s Fund, a program that supports needs expressed by hospitals, specialty clinics, camps, and others providing children's medical and healthcare services.

As part of the two-week programming provided, students attending Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge participated in a video call on April 6 with Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeb Burton. On Thursday, the Martinsville Speedway pace car was on display at the club locations and the children decorated a welcome banner that will be displayed at the speedway this weekend during the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race.

“Thank you to The NASCAR Foundation for once again bringing its Speediatrics Fun Day Festival to the Martinsville area,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “We always appreciate the opportunity to work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Blue Ridge and spend time with the next generation of NASCAR fans.”

In the days following the event, the kids will participate in a step challenge using pedometer watches from The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Fit Kits made possible by a generous donation from the Harvest Youth Board. The NASCAR Foundation will also provide a financial grant to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge to further fund their efforts for kids.

For more information about The NASCAR Foundation, its programs or how to donate, visit NASCARfoundation.org.

NASCAR PR