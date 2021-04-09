Speedway Children’s Charities' Fan Cutout Fundraiser Puts More Fans In The Stands for Coca-Cola 600

Thanks to an innovative, new fundraiser from the Charlotte chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, drivers competing in the May 30 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway could still see a packed house of smiling faces in the grandstands.

Through May 14, fans can have their picture adorn a cutout in a grandstand seat for $75 with all proceeds going directly to Speedway Children’s Charities Charlotte chapter’s efforts to improve the lives of local children in need. In addition to a spot in the stands with their cutout, a $100 upgraded package grants fans exclusive access to a virtual Victory Lane with the winner of the Coca-Cola 600. Fans can reserve their cutouts by visiting https://shop.fancutouts.com/ products/charlotte-coca-cola- 600-fan-cutouts.

“This fundraiser gives fans a chance to make sure their presence is felt during the Coca-Cola 600 weekend, while providing Speedway Children’s Charities with the opportunity to positively impact the lives of Charlotte-area children,” said Kelly Watts, the director of Speedway Children’s Charities’ Charlotte chapter.

All orders will be verified by Speedway Children’s Charities. For all official rules and guidelines, please visit https://shop.fancutouts.com/ products/charlotte-coca-cola- 600-fan-cutouts.

For more information on Speedway Children’s Charities and to see how to volunteer or make a donation, visit www.speedwaycharities.org.

CMS PR