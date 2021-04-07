GRE6.com Joins the Stafford Speedway Contingency Program for 3 Weekly Divisions

Gaston Racing Enterprises, a full service parts dealer located in South Windsor, CT and online at gre6.com, has joined the Stafford Speedway contingency program for the 2021 season, posting weekly bonuses in 3 Stafford divisions. The runner-up finisher in each week’s SK Light Modified, Limited Late Model, and Street Stock features will receive a bonus courtesy of gre6.com.

Stafford Speedway’s weekly bonus payouts continue to grow with the addition of gre6.com’s runner-up bonuses of $100 in the SK Light Modified division, $75 in the Limited Late Model division, and $50 in the Street Stock division. For the full breakdown of weekly payouts including contingency bonuses visit staffordspeedway.com/payouts.

All three divisions have become highly competitive in the last few seasons and with nearly all drivers returning to compete in 2021, the competition will continue to be high. The top-4 in 2020 SK Light points are set to return with champion Brian Sullivan, runner-up Derek Debbis, 3rd place finisher George Bessette, and 4th place finisher Alexander Pearl all planning on a full 2021 campaign. The Limited Late Model and Street Stock divisions are a bit more open with champions Andrew Durand and Zack Robinson moving into the Late Model division in 2021.

“Bill Gaston and Gaston Racing Enterprises have been great supporters of Stafford over the last few seasons, “explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute. “Bill has continued to increase his support of our weekly divisions. The competitors recognize the support and appreciate it.”

Gre6.com is the online store of Gaston Racing Enterprises and is your one stop shop for all you need in racing parts. Gre6.com offers delivery and pickup for all of their orders and also has their parts truck at Stafford each and every race night. Visit gre6.com to see what is in stock and to place an order.

The 2021 season kicks off on Saturday, April 24 with NAPA Auto Parts Opening Day festivities. Feature action at Stafford continues on Sunday, April 25 with the 49th Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler featuring the Whelen Modified Tour. General Admission tickets for the April 24 NAPA Auto Parts Opening Day are now available online at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets. Tickets for the April 25 NAPA Spring Sizzler have sold to capacity limits but fans can sign up for ticket alerts if more tickets should become available Stafford Speedway remains under reduced capacity per order of the State of CT due to Covid-19 restrictions. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible to ensure a ticket to the event. Paddock passes will become available online two weeks prior to the event.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR