Nashville Superspeedway adding additional grandstand seating for “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 20

Based on overwhelming ticket demand, Nashville Superspeedway is adding additional grandstand seating for the “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 20, track officials announced today.

The “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) will be the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race in Nashville Superspeedway’s history and the first NASCAR Cup Series race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.

Nashville Superspeedway officials continue ongoing dialogue with local and state public health authorities and government officials regarding the track’s COVID-19 protocols and plans to host fans for the June 18-20 race weekend. As race weekend approaches, more information will be shared with ticket buyers about plans to accommodate race fans safely within mandated guidelines established by local and state public health officials.

“Middle Tennessee race fans are eager to get outside and enjoy the return of NASCAR to Nashville Superspeedway,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “This achievement is another display of the loyalty and enthusiasm of Tennessee race fans. We’ve received an outpouring of support since we announced our rebirth last summer and this response underscores why NASCAR wanted to bring its premier series back to Nashville. We want to thank all of the fans who have already purchased tickets and encourage those who haven’t purchased tickets yet to do so soon before they’re gone.”

Tickets are also available in the main grandstand for Nashville Superspeedway’s first two races on its Father’s Day weekend slate, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 19 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18 (7 p.m. CT, FS1).

Fans can order tickets by visiting NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com or calling 866-RACE-TIX.

NSS PR