Thousands Participate in Mass Vaccination Clinic at Home of Indy 500

Indianapolis Motor Speedway played host to Indiana’s first COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic today, with thousands of Hoosiers coming through famed Gate 2 and receiving a vital shot of hope and comfort.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and IMS President J. Douglas Boles both received their vaccines in the early morning. Joining them were Congressman Andre Carson and his father, along with Indiana General Assembly members Roderick Bray, Greg Taylor and Robin Shackleford.

The clinic opened this morning and has been extended through Monday evening, with almost 17,000 Hoosiers pre-registered to receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All participants are receiving drive-through vaccinations in IMS garages and will exit the facility traveling alongside the same world-famous racetrack that plays host to the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

“This is a momentous and exciting day for the Hoosier State that IMS is proud to be a part of,” Boles said. “We know getting a vaccination at racing’s greatest cathedral was extra special to so many people who have family history and life-long memories here. I encourage all Hoosiers to receive their vaccine as they become eligible so that Indiana can continue getting back on track.”

Among the many individuals receiving their shots at IMS today were INDYCAR President Jay Frye and NTT INDYCAR SERIES team owner and former Indy 500 driver Michael Andretti.

Holcomb, ever the race fan, described his vaccination as an easy “2.4-second pit stop.”

“Do it. Just do it,” he encouraged Hoosiers. “This is going to help us beat COVID-19.”

Hoosiers 50 and older are eligible for vaccination in the state of Indiana. To learn more, go to: www.ourshot.in.gov.

