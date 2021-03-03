Influential Additions to Music City GP's Advisory Board

The Music City Grand Prix announced today the addition of two members to its previously announced inaugural advisory board. Rick Dreiling, current Chairman of Lowe’s Corporation and former CEO and Chairman of Dollar General Corporation, and Kevin Crumbo, Nashville’s Finance Director, are joining a talented, diverse group of Nashville community leaders.

Advisory board members are lending their expertise in sports and entertainment, event production, community engagement, hospitality, customer service, finance, construction and development to support the success of Music City Grand Prix.

“We are so pleased that Rick and Kevin are joining our advisory board, bringing additional and impressive business and finance acumen to the group,” said Christian Parker, President of the Music City Grand Prix. “Kevin’s finance work in the private and public sectors as well as Rick’s passion for racing, business leadership, and community engagement as a former Chairman for Vanderbilt’s Children’s Hospital Board will help drive positive social and economic impact.”

The inaugural Music City Grand Prix Advisory Board is comprised of the following leaders:

· Kix Brooks, Hall of Fame Singer/Songwriter and Entertainer

· Heather Brown, PhD, Professor, MTSU School of Concrete and Construction Management

· Toby Compton, Deputy Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance, Chairperson of the Nashville Sports Council

· Chaz Corzine, Partner, The MWS Group

· Kevin Crumbo, Finance Director, The City of Nashville

· Yuri Cunza, President & CEO, Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

· Rick Dreiling, Chairman, Lowe’s Corporation

· Rod Essig, Co-Head, CAA Nashville

· Jenneen Kaufman, SVP & CFO, Tennessee Titans/Nissan Stadium

· Monica Fawknotson, Executive Director, Nashville Sports Authority

· Shan Foster, VP External Affairs, YWCA, Executive Director of Amend Together

· Harrison Frist, President of Market Operations, NaviHealth

· Rose Grindstaff, President, G&M Consulting

· Don Hardin, President & CEO, Hardin Group Construction

· David Kells, EVP, Entertainment and Venues, Nashville Predators/Bridgestone Arena

· Ken Levitan, Co-President, Vector Management

· John Oates, Hall of Fame Singer/Songwriter, Racing Enthusiast

Three-day festival tricket packages are now on sale starting as low as $119. For more information on packages, pricing, and other additonal offerings (including hotel packages and parking options) please visit www.musiccitygp.com.