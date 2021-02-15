NHRA Southern Nationals rescheduled

Monday, Feb 15
NHRA Southern Nationals rescheduled
NHRA and Atlanta Dragway have teamed up to announce the new dates for the 40th annual NHRA Southern Nationals. The fan-favorite event will be moved to April 30-May 2.
 
“We are looking forward to celebrating the 40th NHRA Southern Nationals,” said Kasey Coler, NHRA Vice President of Track Management & Operations. “We believe the new dates will allow for more of our loyal Atlanta-based fans to attend the event and will allow us to comply with state health guidelines.”
 
Atlanta Dragway has been a staple on the NHRA tour for the past 40 years. NHRA and race teams alike look forward to returning to the historic facility, after missing the event in 2020 due to the global pandemic.
 
The 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season kicks off at the famed Gainesville Raceway at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 11-14. For more information about the 22-race season, visit NHRA.com.
 
(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)
