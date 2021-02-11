Tickets on sale for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals

Speedway News
Thursday, Feb 11 58
Tickets on sale for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals
NHRA, Brainerd International Raceway and Lucas Oil Products teamed up to announce the renewal of Lucas Oil as the title sponsor of the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, held Aug. 18-22.
 
NHRA fans flock to Brainerd International Raceway every year for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. The event sees racing action and some of the best camping on the NHRA tour. “The Zoo,” provides camaraderie for racegoers and racers alike.
 
“We are very excited to see Lucas Oil’s continued sponsorship of the annual NHRA race at Brainerd International Raceway, which has always been one of the most thrilling events of the season,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “Lucas Oil has been a tremendous partner for many years with a strong passion for the sport and NHRA drag racing.”
 
"We are excited and thrilled to extend our partnership with Brainerd International Raceway and the NHRA,” said Brandon Bernstein, Lucas Oil Director of Partnership Marketing. “This race is a fan favorite on the circuit and the Lucas Family enjoys coming every year. The Lucas Oil Nationals has become a tradition at Lucas Oil Products. We hope to keep the tradition going for many years to come."
 
While attending the 2021 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, fans will be treated to thrilling racing action from the nitro-burning Top Fuel and Funny Car classes, whose drivers reach speeds of over 330 mph in less than four seconds. The fan favorite E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service is a must-see class as well as the thrilling Factory Stock Showdown and Top Fuel Harley Series. Also in competition over the course of the weekend will be sportsman racers in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, fighting for their shot to take home a coveted NHRA Wally trophy.
 
Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult at the event. To purchase reserved seats or general admission, fans can visit NHRA.com/tickets. 
 
(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« SpeedwayCash.com 220 kicks off NASCAR All-Star weekend at Texas Motor Speedway Public-Private Partnership to Deliver ​​​​​​​Second Vaccination Dose to 16,000 »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top