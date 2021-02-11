Tickets on sale for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals

NHRA, Brainerd International Raceway and Lucas Oil Products teamed up to announce the renewal of Lucas Oil as the title sponsor of the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, held Aug. 18-22.

NHRA fans flock to Brainerd International Raceway every year for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. The event sees racing action and some of the best camping on the NHRA tour. “The Zoo,” provides camaraderie for racegoers and racers alike.

“We are very excited to see Lucas Oil’s continued sponsorship of the annual NHRA race at Brainerd International Raceway, which has always been one of the most thrilling events of the season,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “Lucas Oil has been a tremendous partner for many years with a strong passion for the sport and NHRA drag racing.”

"We are excited and thrilled to extend our partnership with Brainerd International Raceway and the NHRA,” said Brandon Bernstein, Lucas Oil Director of Partnership Marketing. “This race is a fan favorite on the circuit and the Lucas Family enjoys coming every year. The Lucas Oil Nationals has become a tradition at Lucas Oil Products. We hope to keep the tradition going for many years to come."

While attending the 2021 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, fans will be treated to thrilling racing action from the nitro-burning Top Fuel and Funny Car classes, whose drivers reach speeds of over 330 mph in less than four seconds. The fan favorite E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service is a must-see class as well as the thrilling Factory Stock Showdown and Top Fuel Harley Series. Also in competition over the course of the weekend will be sportsman racers in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, fighting for their shot to take home a coveted NHRA Wally trophy.

Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult at the event. To purchase reserved seats or general admission, fans can visit NHRA.com/tickets.

