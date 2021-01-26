Music City Grand Prix Announces Nashville-Based Advisory Board

The Music City Grand Prix announced today the formation of its inaugural advisory board. This talented and knowledgeable group of individuals, who are deeply ingrained in the Nashville community, were selected based on their expertise in areas of sports and entertainment, event production, community engagement, hospitality, customer service, finance, construction and development.

The advisory board will help bring to life a best-in-class festival, featuring racing, food and music, this coming August. Ultimately, this volunteer board aims to position The Music City Grand Prix as a mainstay in the Nashville sports and entertainment landscape, creating an annual event that mirrors the incredible success of events such as the CMA MusicFest and 4th of July Fireworks. The three-day festival of speed, sound, food and fun is scheduled for August 6-8, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I’m pleased to serve on The Music City Grand Prix advisory board—it’s a group of people who truly believe in Nashville and see the opportunities for growth in our community,” said Monica Fawknotson, executive director, Nashville Sports Authority. “Both as a Nashvillian and Director of the Sports Authority, I am excited for a new, dynamic, privately financed sports and entertainment festival to Middle Tennessee. This event will bring thousands of people into downtown and showcase the versatility of our community and our sports facilities.”

“I’m honored to be part of this group and exciting new annual event.” said Yuri Cunza, president & CEO, The Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “Racing and motorsports have worldwide appeal—popular amongst a diverse international fan base including in numerous Hispanic countries across the globe. We look forward to showcasing the diversity of our community with the addition of events like Music City Grand Prix.”

“We are grateful for the support of our advisory board and look forward to working with them to host an incredible event in August that showcases Music City as an international sporting and entertainment destination,” said Christian Parker, president of the Music City Grand Prix. “Every board member has an established track record of success. More importantly, they have also made an impact in our community, through outreach, engagement, and charitable endeavors, making Music City a better place to live, work, and play for all Nashvillians. We are proud to work closely with them on charitable initiatives, such as affordable housing, child wellness and STEM programs that will provide a positive, long-term impact on our community.”

The inaugural Music City Grand Prix Advisory Board is comprised of the following leaders:

· Kix Brooks, Hall of Fame Singer/Songwriter and Entertainer

· Heather Brown, PhD, Professor, MTSU School of Concrete and Construction Management

· Toby Compton, Deputy Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance, Chairperson of the Nashville Sports Council

· Chaz Corzine, Partner, The MWS Group

· Yuri Cunza, President & CEO, Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

· Rod Essig, Co-Head, CAA Nashville

· Jenneen Kaufman, SVP & CFO, Tennessee Titans/Nissan Stadium

· Monica Fawknotson, Executive Director, Nashville Sports Authority

· Shan Foster, VP External Affairs, YWCA, Executive Director of Amend Together

· Harrison Frist, President of Market Operations, NaviHealth

· Rose Grindstaff, President, G&M Consulting

· Don Hardin, President & CEO, Don Hardin Group Construction

· David Kells, EVP, Entertainment and Venues, Nashville Predators/Bridgestone Arena

· Ken Levitan, Co-President, Vector Management

· John Oates, Hall of Fame Singer/Songwriter, Racing Enthusiast

For more information about Music City Grand Prix visit www.musiccitygp.com.