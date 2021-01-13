All American Speedway announces 2021 schedule

The 67th schedule of racing for Roseville’s All American Speedway has been released, marking the third NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series schedule under Bill McAnally Racing Promotions.
Championships will be awarded at the one-third mile asphalt oval @the Grounds for NASCAR Late Model, Modified, Super Stock, and F4 divisions, along with youth championships in Jr. Late Models and Mini Cup/Bandoleros. Drivers will compete for local, state, and national honors. NASCAR Late Model and Jr. Late Model teams will compete in eight events while the Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, and Mini Cup/Bando divisions will each have 11 rounds of competition.
All 2021 plans are contingent on state and local regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic and subject to change. Spectator information for the upcoming season will be announced when available from local and state health officials. Live streaming will continue through AllAmericanSpeedway.TV, produced by Short Track Live and affiliated with SPEED SPORT TV.
The nationally televised visit from the ARCA Menards Series West is scheduled for October 9, which will again be the championship night for the weekly divisions. All three traveling stock car series of the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour will visit Placer County on two occasions as well.
Special events planned include the BMR Drivers Academy, Trailer Bashes, UTV Racing, a Sprint Car exhibition, and the Malicious Monster Truck Tour.
The new Bill McAnally Racing Drivers Academy will anchor six nights of the season while also competing twice in private events. All American Speedway will be the site for a total of 16 Academy main events with races on both Friday and Saturday of each weekend. 14 drivers from across the country are expected to compete in 625 horsepower stock cars that share the same chassis components as ARCA and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
A variety of entertaining divisions will join the show throughout the year, pending fan attendance being allowed during the Pandemic. UTV Racing made a strong impression on the fans when they debuted in October 2019. Numerous drivers were slated to compete in 2020 before the UTV campaign was shelved due to the Pandemic. UTV races are tentatively scheduled for April 10, August 14, September 11, and October 23 in 2021.
The Trailer Bash continues to be a staple of All American Speedway with a four-event series planned for May 1, June 12, July 10, and October 23. October 23 will be a busy night of mayhem with the Malicious Monster Truck Tour, Trailer Bash, and UTV Racing sharing the billing over an afternoon matinee and an evening show.
For the first time, the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour will present three divisions of touring excitement when they compete on May 22 and September 18. The SPEARS Modifieds and SPEARS Pro Late Models will both be in action.
Rules and competition registration forms are available now for the 2021 season by visiting www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com
2021 ALL AMERICAN SPEEDWAY SCHEDULE:
(Tentative. Subject to change due to state and local regulations)
March 27 BMR Drivers Academy, NASCAR Late Model Twin, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando
April 10 BMR Drivers Academy, Modifieds Twins, Super Stocks, F4s, Mini Cup/Bando, UTV Racing (if fans)
April 24 BMR Drivers Academy (private event)
May 1 BMR Drivers Academy, Modifieds, Super Stocks Twins, F4s, Mini Cup/Bando, Trailer Bash (if fans)
May 15 BMR Drivers Academy, NASCAR Late Model Twin, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando
May 22 SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour, SPEARS Modifieds, SPEARS Pro Late Models
June 12 NASCAR Late Model Twin, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, Trailer Bash
July 10 NASCAR Late Model Twin, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, Trailer Bash
July 24 BMR Drivers Academy, NASCAR Late Model Twin, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando
August 14 NASCAR Modified and Super Stock Bash, F4s, Mini Cup/Bando, UTV Racing
August 28 NASCAR Late Model Twin, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, Gunslinger Sprint Car Exhibition
September 11 NASCAR Late Model Twin, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, UTV Racing
September 18 BMR Drivers Academy, SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour, SPEARS Modifieds, SPEARS Pro Late Models
October 2 BMR Drivers Academy (private event)
October 9 ARCA Menards Series West, CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT: NASCAR Late Model Twin, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando
October 23 Two Shows: Monster Trucks + Trailer Bash + UTV Racing
AAS PR