Tickets now on sale for NHRA Southern Nationals

Tickets are now on sale for the 40th annual NHRA Southern Nationals. This fan-favorite event marks the second stop on the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series tour and is sure to showcase drag racing at its finest.

After a shortened 2020 schedule due to the global pandemic, NHRA and race teams look forward to returning to Atlanta Dragway in Commerce, GA March 26-28 for the NHRA Southern Nationals.

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car) and Andrew Hines (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were race winners in 2019, the last time NHRA competed at Atlanta Dragway.

Along with the 11,000 horsepower nitro cars and the ever-thrilling Pro Stock Motorcycle division, the fan-favorite E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service class will also be in competition beginning Friday, March 26, as well as the future stars of the NHRA, the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. The popular Mountain Motor Pro Stock class will make its debut at Atlanta Dragway, giving fans a new form of exciting racing action.

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will begin qualifying on Saturday, March 27. Pro teams will have two qualifying sessions to lock themselves into the 16-car field for a chance to win a coveted NHRA Wally trophy on Sunday, March 28 for race day.

Kids 12 and under are free in general admission areas with a paid adult at the event. Military and First Responders save 20% online through GovX.

To purchase reserved seats or general admission, fans can visit NHRA.com/tickets.

(Courtesy of NHRA Comunications)