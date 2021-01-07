Two Events Scheduled For Milwaukee Mile; Tickets On Sale Monday

The oldest operating motor speedway in the world is ready for two big events in 2021, featuring a number of popular touring series. The Milwaukee Mile, located at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, WI, will host events on Sunday, June 20 and Sunday, August 29. Tickets for the two Track Enterprises promotions are set to go on sale Monday, January 11.

After a one year hiatus due to the pandemic of 2020, the ARCA Midwest Tour will return to the Mile on Sunday, June 20 to headline a Father’s Day Special. In racing’s return to the oval in 2019, Roscoe, IL driver, Austin Nason, bested a field of 36 drivers to take the victory. The Midwest Truck Series, Mid American Stock Cars, and Upper Midwest Vintage Series will also be on track for the event.

A second exciting event is set for Sunday, August 29, as the ARCA Menards Series will make its first appearance at the track since 2007 when Frank Kimmel claimed the victory. Other former ARCA winners at the Milwaukee Mile include Dean Roper, Dave Weltmeyer, and Phil Bozell. The Big 8 Late Model Series will also be in action.

“We had a great event in 2019 with full fields in all of the classes and a lot of fan support. Everyone is looking forward to seeing the Super Late Models on track again in June as well as ARCA’s return in August,” stated Track Enterprises promoter, Bob Sargent.

Reserved tickets for the two events go on sale Monday morning, January 11 at 9 A.M. central time. Advanced sale reserved tickets are $25 each, a savings of $5 per ticket. Tickets for kids 11 and under are $5. To order, go to www.trackenterprises.com or by calling the Wisconsin State Fair Park box office at 414-266-7100. Representatives will also be on site Monday and Tuesday for those who want to stop by to purchase in person.

For more information on the event, visit the Track Enterprises website at www.trackenterprises.com or call 217-764-3200. For information on the ARCA Midwest Tour, visit www.midwesttour.racing or www.arcaracing.com for details on the ARCA Menards Series.

Track Enterprises PR