Bristol Motor Speedway tickets on sale Friday, January 8

Spectator tickets will go on sale Friday, January 8 at 9 a.m., for a trio of major dirt racing events coming to Bristol Motor Speedway in 2021 – the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash, World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown and the Bristol Dirt Nationals – track officials announced today.



The inaugural Bristol Dirt Nationals, March 15-20, will feature eight premier classes of dirt racing, highlighted by the powerful Super Late Models. Participant fields for each class, with a max of 150 entries, were filled within a few days of registration opening. The mega showcase of dirt track racing will feature many of the most highly-decorated competitors from across the United States with heavy participation expected from the East and Southeast and a large contingent of drivers traveling to Thunder Valley from the Midwest.



Spectators will be allowed grandstand entry for two days of the Bristol Dirt Nationals, Friday and Saturday, March 19 and 20. Reserved grandstand tickets are $40 for each day or a combo ticket is available for $75. There will be a $5 increase on all day-of ticket purchases. Kids (12 and under) tickets are $5 per day or $10 for the combo. Pit passes are available for $50 per day on Friday and Saturday and $45 each day for Monday-Thursday. A pit pass for the full week is available for $200 per person. Pit passes for the Bristol Dirt Nationals can be purchased at www.bristoldirt.com. Pit vehicle passes are $30 each.



Thunder Valley will host both World of Outlaws national touring series on two separate weekends during the month of April. On April 8-10, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series will headline the action in the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash, accompanied by the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. The spectacular World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, long identified as “The Greatest Show on Dirt,” will return to Bristol for the first time since 2001 on the weekend of April 22-24 for the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown, joined by the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds.



Reserved grandstand ticket prices for both World of Outlaws weekends of racing at BMS include: $30 Thursday; $40 each for Friday and Saturday; $80 weekend; an upgrade ticket for pit access is $15. Pit passes are $35 for Thursday; $45 on Friday and Saturday and a $90 weekend pit pass. All World of Outlaws pit passes will be sold at the track. Kids (12 and under) tickets are $5 for each day and $10 for the weekend combo ticket. Kids (12 and under) pit passes are $25 and the kids (12 and under) combo pass is $40.



Camping information for all three events will be available soon.



To purchase tickets, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.



To make the event as safe as possible for all attendees, BMS is instituting procedures to reduce contact and crowd density as guests and competitors purchase tickets, enter the grounds, enjoy the event and depart the facility. Face coverings will be a required accessory in high-traffic areas inside and outside the stadium for all guests who attend. The “Mask Up” campaign is part of an important initiative by Bristol Motor Speedway that strongly encourages the public to wear face coverings, not only when they are visiting the Speedway, but also when they are out in the surrounding communities as well, and to follow all of the necessary protocols and guidelines to do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.



Founded in 1961, Bristol Motor Speedway is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2021 and has many exciting events planned during the year to reflect on the great moments that have made the multi-use sports and entertainment destination one of the very best for creating wow moments and cherished memories for fans. Home to epic NASCAR races and other major motorsports events, as well as NFL and college football games, a wide variety of music concerts and other captivating events, Bristol Motor Speedway has shined in the spotlight on many occasions throughout the past six decades.

