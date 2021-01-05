New Management Roles Defined at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca today announced the promotion of two executive committee members to new positions that will help guide the business of Laguna Seca Recreation Area through 2021. Jeanie Sumners will be promoted to Director of Marketing, and Barry Toepke will be appointed to a new position of Director of Heritage Events and Public Relations.

“Both Jeanie and Barry are leaders not only in the company, but also in the community,” commented John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “Both are highly respected in the industry and community and have a drive and vision for taking this facility to the next level. Together, they have a combined 57 years of experience being associated with or employed at this iconic track and recreation area.”



Jeanie Sumners has been with WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for 20 years, and prior to that a volunteer for seven years. She expands her responsibilities by overseeing brand and event advertising, promotions, collateral materials, and overall branding direction of the Laguna Seca Recreation Area. Sumners also plays a vital and visible role in the Monterey community as a brand ambassador and is involved with a number of professional organizations.



With more than 30 years’ involvement in historic racing on the Monterey peninsula, Barry Toepke becomes Director of Heritage Events and Public Relations. One of the world’s preeminent historic car races and lifestyle experiences, the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is a wholly owned event of the County of Monterey, thereby making the team responsible for all aspects of the annual gathering. He also will be working with the governing committee, serving as lead of both the selection committee and new sanctioning body, as well as functioning as the primary point of contact for the hundreds of race participants who annually attend. Toepke will continue overseeing the public relations department.



The 2021 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca premier race season:



April 29-May 2 – Trans Am SpeedFest

July 9-11 – GEICO Motorcycle MotoAmerica Superbike SpeedFest at Monterey (TBC)

July 16-18 – AHRMA Monterey Classic MotoFest (TBC)

August 7-8 – Monterey Pre-Reunion

August 12-15 – Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

September 10-12 – Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship (TBC)

September 17-19 – Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey



For the full calendar, tickets and camping information visit WeatherTechRaceway.com.