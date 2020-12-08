Homestead-Miami Speedway to Host Limited Number of Fans During Race Weekend That Will Shift One Week later to February 27-28

NASCAR and Homestead-Miami Speedway announced today that the 1.5-mile venue’s February NASCAR weekend will play host to a reduced number of fans, and will also be pushed back one week later than originally scheduled.

The decision to limit fans is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and is in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe environment for guests, NASCAR competitors, employees and the local community.

Now set for Feb. 27-28, the third weekend of the 2021 NASCAR season will be headlined by Homestead-Miami Speedway’s Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Feb. 28 and a NASCAR Xfinity Series race set for Saturday, Feb. 27. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, has been realigned to the DAYTONA Road Course for the same date. The road course-oval hybrid at Daytona will also host the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21, respectively, which are realigned from Auto Club Speedway.

The schedule adjustments are due to challenges resulting from the ongoing pandemic.

“The South Florida community and Homestead-Miami Speedway are always excited to welcome fans here from across the country,” said track President Al Garcia. “We pride ourselves on personal hospitality and incredible racing at our beautiful, colorful, one-of-a-kind facility. We will work with our fans to find the best opportunity to enjoy NASCAR racing at its finest, here at Homestead-Miami Speedway.”

Current ticket holders will receive communication immediately from Homestead-Miami Speedway staff with options and the reseating process for the Feb. 27-28 weekend. Fans seeking tickets, as well as learning all safety protocol guidelines, can visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or call 866-409-RACE (7223). Adult tickets start at just $35 for the Dixie Vodka 400 and $10 for kids 12 and younger.

With the back-to-back weekends to start the season at the World Center of Racing in Daytona, followed by the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, it marks the third time in history that the NASCAR Cup Series season has opened with the first three events in the state of Florida. It happened previously in 1952 and 1954, at Palm Beach Speedway, the DAYTONA Beach/Road Course and Speedway Park in Jacksonville. All three of the venues are no longer in existence.

As part of NASCAR’s return to racing earlier this year, Homestead-Miami Speedway led the way for the sport, serving as the first venue to have guests back to the track with local military personnel attending the Dixie Vodka 400 on June 14.

HMS PR