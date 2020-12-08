Daytona International Speedway Adds NASCAR Road Course Weekend in February

NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway announced today, that for the second consecutive year, the storied DAYTONA Road Course will play host to the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Feb. 19-21, just one week after the 63rd running of the DAYTONA 500.

Due to several challenges as a result of the ongoing pandemic and the need for significant planning, the tripleheader on the iconic 14-turn, 3.61-mile road course-oval hybrid, replaces NASCAR’s visit to Auto Club Speedway (CA), and realigns one event from Homestead-Miami Speedway. The result is the creation of historic back-to-back weekends of action at the World Center of Racing to start the 2021 NASCAR season.

The two realigned Auto Club NASCAR events – the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series - will take the green flag, respectively on Feb. 20-21. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, originally set at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Feb. 19, will now occupy the same date, but instead take place on the twists and turns of the DAYTONA Road Course.

After two weeks of action at Daytona, NASCAR will then make the trek down I-95 to Homestead-Miami Speedway (Feb. 27-28), one week later than originally scheduled, for a doubleheader weekend featuring the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series to round out the Florida swing.

This past August, NASCAR’s top-tier series made their first-ever appearances on the DAYTONA Road Course, made famous by the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, North America’s premier race for sports cars since 1962. Recently crowned NASCAR Champions Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric and Sheldon Creed all were victorious during the history-making events in 2020 on the road course that uses portions of the track’s high banks and infield road course.

“Daytona International Speedway is known for iconic moments, and last year’s historical, first NASCAR road course races were incredibly exciting and added to the legacy of the World Center of Racing,” said Speedway President Chip Wile. “It was also great to see our trio of winners go on and hoist Championship trophies at Phoenix. We’re thrilled to have all three series back.”

Like the events of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth, which culminates with the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14, all three DAYTONA Road Course events will have limited fan capacity and will abide by health protocols.

Single and multi-day tickets, as well as RV camping packages, are available at www.DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com, and start at $59 for adults and $10 for children to the NASCAR Cup Series race. Fans wishing to attend all three of the NASCAR road course-oval hybrid events can save 25% on multi-day packages.

For information and schedule of racing events, including the Tuesday night Busch Clash on the DAYTONA Road Course as part of Speedweeks, (Feb. 9-14), log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

DIS PR