Buddy the Elf to grace worlds largest HDTV to benefit SCC-TX and CoServ

The holiday movie classic about an orphan baby raised at the North Pole by Santa’s tiny elves will be shown Dec. 18 on Big Hoss, the world’s largest HDTV, at Texas Motor Speedway to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter and the CoServ Charitable Foundation.

Elf , the 2003 New Line Cinema comedy feature film starring Will Ferrell as Buddy, the oversized “elf” who travels to New York City in search of his father, will play as a drive-in movie in the infield at Texas Motor Speedway beginning at 7 p.m. The cost is $30 per vehicle with tickets on sale exclusively through Ticketmaster at https://am.ticketmaster.com/ tms/sccmovie . Gates open at 6 p.m.

“We’re excited to put on a family-friendly event with our community partner, Texas Motor Speedway, that not only will create special memories for everyone who attends but also will benefit the CoServ Charitable Foundation and Speedway Children’s Charities,” said Denise Smithers, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Chair of CCF’s Fundraising Committee.

“We’re grateful to TMS for hosting this holiday event in a year when most traditional fundraisers have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s more important than ever that people support and give back because so many of our neighbors have been affected financially by the virus.”

Fans will experience the movie from the safety of their personal vehicles. The stay-in-your-car-only event will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars. Concession stands at Texas Motor Speedway will not be open.

“We are thrilled to further our partnership with CoServ by bringing the joy of the holidays to our communities despite the challenges faced this year,” said Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter Executive Director Marissa Chaney. “Our drive-in movie night provides a safe, family-friendly opportunity to enjoy the season of giving while giving back to the community through Speedway Children’s Charities and CoServ Charitable Foundation.”

Texas Motor Speedway’s Big Hoss TV features 22,704.64-square feet of HD LED display and has the distinction of holding the Guinness World Record as the World’s Largest HDTV.

The drive-in movie is just one in a list of the charitable undertakings currently underway involving SCC-Texas.

Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter will continue to host the incredibly successful American Red Cross Blood Drives in December and throughout 2021. The Lone Star Condominium Clubhouse at Texas Motor Speedway will remain the location for the upcoming event on December 15 and next year. Dates for the 2021 events are: February 10; April 7; June 2; August 4; October 6; December 1. The blood drives will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lone Star Kartpark, the 16-turn, 0.6-mile world-class kart park located at Texas Motor Speedway, will also continue to donate a portion of all-day sales to Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter on December 10 and throughout 2021. Dates for the 2021 events are: January 14; February 11; March 11; April 8; May 13; June 10; July 8; August 12; September 9; October 14; November 11; December 9. For further information, please visit https://www.speedwaycharities. org/events/texas/karting-for- kids/ .

The Gift of Lights holiday lights show at Texas Motor Speedway continues through January 3, 2021. The two-mile lights display is open every day, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are available online ( giftoflightstexas.com ) for $30 (cars/trucks), $50 (RVs/truck trailers), and $60 (bus of 20 people). Passengers must remain in their vehicles due to COVID-19. Motorcycles and passengers in truck beds and trailers are prohibited. A $1 donation from each ticket sold will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter.

TMS PR