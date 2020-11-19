NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race set to Create Tripleheader 2021 February Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR announced its 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule today, and the series’ second stop of the year on Friday, Feb. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, will kick start a much anticipated tripleheader weekend of NASCAR action.

For the first time in history, the 1.5-mile venue will play host to all three of NASCAR’s top-tier national series in the month of February. In addition to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event, Homestead-Miami Speedway, which celebrated its 25th Anniversary this year, will also play host to a NASCAR Xfinity Series event on Saturday, Feb. 20, followed by the Dixie Vodka 400 for the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, Feb. 21.

The trio of Homestead-Miami Speedway races will mark two consecutive weeks of racing in the state of Florida as the season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway the week prior, headlined by the 63rd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14. For the full ’21 NASCAR Camping World Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series schedules, visit www.nascar.com.

Fans wishing to attend the 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway can take advantage of early access pre-sale that includes multi-day packages. For information visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).

For NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races, children 12 and under are admitted free in select grandstands. In addition, tickets to the Dixie Vodka 400 are available by phone or online for the general public, and start at $35 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger.

Homestead-Miami Speedway has been hosting the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series since the second year of the track’s existence in 1996 when Dave Rezendes won his first career triumph.

Homestead-Miami Speedway served as the first venue to have guests back to the track earlier this year with local military personnel attending the Dixie Vodka 400 on June 14 - as part of NASCAR’s return to racing. In addition, the track held a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, won by Kyle Busch, during the weekend.

With the February weekends at Daytona and Homestead-Miami in 2021, it marks the first time since 1952-54 that the NASCAR Cup Series season has opened with the first two events in the state of Florida. In both ‘52 and ‘54, the first three events kicked off the season in Florida – Palm Beach Speedway, the DAYTONA Beach/Road Course and Speedway Park in Jacksonville. The ’53 season began at the Palm Beach track followed by road course at Daytona. All three of the venues are no longer in existence.

Start times and television networks for NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races will be also announced at a later date. Fans can keep up with all the happenings at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Homestead Miami Speedway PR