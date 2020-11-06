Phoenix Raceway introduces all-new virtual experiences for fans at the track and watching from home

With limited fans attending the first-ever NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, the track has created many virtual experiences for fans to safely enjoy onsite as well as from the comfort of their own homes.

The Phoenix Raceway Virtual Experience encompasses a virtual Midway Experience, virtual INfield Experience and a virtual Zoomtown Market. This interactive site allows fans to click through partner displays, including videos and games, as well as virtual concerts from The Barn, driver Q&A’s, and an all-new virtual scavenger hunt.

“We’re really proud of this new Virtual Experience for all of our fans both here and across the globe,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “This is a unique way to keep fans connected to all the excitement around the first-ever NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway in a safe and responsible manner.”

The site also includes virtual driver appearances with many stars of the sport, as well as Q&A’s with the Championship 4 drivers in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Cup Series.

The virtual Zoomtown Market allows campers to safely order groceries as well as Rudy’s BBQ online between 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, for to-go pickup.

The 50/50 Raffle presented by Arizona Lottery is also completely virtual this championship weekend. Open to anyone in the state of Arizona, fans can access the raffle through the Virtual Experience and also online at PhoenixRaceway5050.com. Fifty percent of the jackpot will go to the winning ticket holder and the remaining fifty percent will go to Arizona Accelerator Charities to give back to communities and support charitable initiatives in Arizona. The winning number for the raffle will be announced online and through Phoenix Raceway social media on Monday, November 9.

The Phoenix Raceway Virtual Experience is available for fans to enjoy now through the entire NASCAR Championship Weekend.

Phoenix Raceway PR