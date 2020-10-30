Martinsville Speedway to Host 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Races on April 9, 2021 & Draft Top 250 on Oct. 30, 2021

As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, Martinsville Speedway will host Xfinity Series races on April 9, 2021 and Draft Top 250 on Oct. 30, 2021.

Martinsville will host the penultimate race of the Xfinity Series for the second consecutive season, Draft Top 250, on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The field will be set for the Xfinity Series Championship the following week at Phoenix Raceway in a short track battle.

On Friday, April 9, 2021, Martinsville will host an Xfinity Series race under the bright lights at night. The track last hosted a spring Xfinity Series race from 1982 to 1994. This will mark the first spring Xfinity Series race at Martinsville since 1994, and its first-ever at night.

Racing Virginia will be active in the month of April as the Commonwealth will host two Cup Series races in the same month for the first time since the April 2017 with Martinsville on April 10, 2021 and Richmond Raceway on April 18, 2021. Martinsville and Richmond have hosted back-to-back race weekends four times, with the last time being in the spring of 1967. The first time was in the spring of 1955.

The schedule for the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for Cup and Xfinity Series races will also be announced at a later date.

2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 and Xfinity 500 Cup Series races and spring Xfinity Series and Draft Top 250 race tickets are available for purchase today via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com. Fans can view the full 2021 Cup Series and Xfinity schedule and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

Martinsville Speedway PR