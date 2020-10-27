Celebrate Halloween at Palm Beach International Raceway during Hot Rod Halloween, Saturday,October, 31

Speedway News
Tuesday, Oct 27 25
Celebrate Halloween at Palm Beach International Raceway during Hot Rod Halloween, Saturday,October, 31
Get ready for Hot Rod Halloween! 
 
On Saturday, October 31, 2020, join Palm Beach International Raceway and get spooky! Gates Open at 2:00pm, with Car Show / Trunk or Treat from 3:00pm- 6:00pm, followed by Awards and Pumpkin Drop at 6:00pm
 
 
Best in Show Wins Custom Trophy plus 2 VIP Street Outlaws tickets for Saturday, April 3rd (a $160 value.) Top 10 Winners receive an 8x10 plaque,  plus free spectator passes to any PBIR hosted event. 
 
Costume contest, open to kids 14 and under, with the Best Three Costumes receiving a Family 4-Pack of tickets to the 39th Annual Citrus Nationals (Nov. 28) plus a $40 food voucher!
 
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Large Turnout Of Cars Anticipated For This Weekend's All American 400 Events
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top