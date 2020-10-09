Speediatrics 150 Presented by the NASCAR Foundation to serve as championship race for ARCA Menards Series at Kansas Speedway

Since its inception in 2006, The NASCAR Foundation has undertaken numerous initiatives which positively affect the lives of children throughout the United States. This is especially true for the markets in which the sport hosts events. These efforts will be highlighted next weekend as NASCAR descends upon Kansas Speedway for four races over the course of three days, October 16-18.

The ARCA Menards Series Championship race on Friday, October 16 at 7:30 pm CT – the first of the quartet of races - will be named the Speediatrics 150 presented by The NASCAR Foundation. The race will be televised on either FS1 or FS2 (TBD). This comes in an effort to boost awareness for children’s health and medical needs across the country through the Foundation’s Speediatrics Children’s Fund.

This marks the second-ever entitlement sponsorship for Speediatrics, the Foundation’s program that provides support to hospitals, specialty clinics, camps and other organizations offering children’s medical and health care services.

“The NASCAR Foundation has done tremendous work in our communities for two decades, and having them as the entitlement partner for our ARCA Menards Series Championship race makes it even more special,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “The contributions that the Speediatrics Children’s Fund has made in just a few years have been extensive, and they have made a huge difference in the lives of many children, including right here in the Kansas City Metropolitan Area.”

In 2016, The NASCAR Foundation launched the Speediatrics Children’s Fund to deliver high quality care to needy children. To date, the Speediatrics Children’s Fund has contributed more than $8 million to impact the lives of more than 725,000 children.

“It is an honor to partner with Kansas Speedway for the ARCA Menards Series championship race,” stated Nichole Krieger, The NASCAR Foundation Executive Director. “Since its inception, Speediatrics has worked to incorporate the excitement and spirit of racing into our racing communities. This partnership is an ideal opportunity to drive awareness of the Speediatrics Children’s Fund and its ability to deliver critical medical and health related resources to children in need.”

Fans are encouraged to visit NASCARfoundation.org/Speediatrics150 to learn how they can get involved and help children survive and thrive, through their support of The NASCAR Foundation and its health and wellness programs for children.

