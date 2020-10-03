Lincoln Speedway Postpones Day #2 Of Fall Nationals Event

Day #2 of the DIRTcar Fall Nationals at Lincoln Speedway, scheduled for Saturday, October 3, has been postponed due to afternoon rainfall and the forecast for more during the evening hours. The event will be run in the Spring of 2021 as an early season special.

Fans and teams are reminded to keep their two and three day wristbands to receive gate entry at the Spring 2021 event. Those who lose them will have to pay again for admission.

In other Central Illinois racing news, the Springfield Mile event at the Illinois State Fairgrounds is a go for Sunday afternoon. The DIRTcar Sportsman will be on track at 12:00 noon for their feature event, while the ARCA Menards Series will go green at 2:00 PM for the Illinois Truck & Equipment Allen Crowe 100. Tickets and more info are available online at www.trackenterprises.com

Track Enterprises PR