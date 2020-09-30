NASCAR Cup Series set to return to Auto Club Speedway, February 28, 2021

NASCAR today announced the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, including the series’ return to Southern California for the third race of the season on Sunday, February 28, at Auto Club Speedway.

The 2021 season for the NASCAR Cup Series will kick off on February 14 with the historic 63rd running of the DAYTONA 500 before heading south to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the second race of the season on Sunday, February 21. Following the weekend in Homestead, the Cup Series will once again make its West Coast swing, beginning in Fontana before heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 7 and Phoenix Raceway on March 14.

“We are excited to be hosting the NASCAR Cup Series back here at Auto Club Speedway next February,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “It’s an amazing time of year for our fans throughout the country and the competitors across the sport to make the trip to our community here in Southern California, and we look forward to kicking off the series’ three-week West Coast stay.”

Renewals for the Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway are already underway for existing customers and tickets for the event will go on sale to the public in early November. Fans can view the full 2021 Cup Series schedule and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

The schedule for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2021 season will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for Cup Series races will be also announced at a later date.

For more information about the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway, please visit www.autoclubspeedway.com/renewals or call 800-944-RACE (7223).

