Steele earns first Delta Super win during penultimate championship race

2018 Turkey Bowl Restricted winner Caeden Steele won his first Super 600 race at Delta Speedway, taking Saturday’s 30-lap feature during the penultimate round of the Financial Center Credit Union-sponsored championship season. Steele’s win was joined by second wins of the year for Tracy drivers Kyle Fernandez in Jr. Sprints and Brandon Riviera in Restricted, along with another win for Caden Sarale in Non-Wing.



Dual at Delta winner Alex Panella of Stockton paced Super 600 qualifying with a 9.165 second lap around the 1/7th mile dirt oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds. Heat race wins went to Colton Huelsmann, Sarale, and Granite Bay’s Brad Hannum. Hailey Wood of Sacramento and 2018 champion Nikko Panella made up the front row for the feature. Wood led the first 13 laps of the feature while Panella and Jade Avedisian battled behind her. Steele was up to second by lap 11, then passed Wood for the lead on lap 14.



Steele led the field through lapped traffic on his way to a 2.865 second, $500 win over Wood, Panella, tenth starting Caden Sarale, and Alex Panella.



Riveira’s Restricted win extends his unofficial championship points lead before throwaway races are considered. Elijah Gile led qualifying but was unable to start the feature. Riveira qualified fifth but lined up on the pole for the 25-lap contest. Riviera led all the way while third starting Colin Kirby of Pleasanthill moved up to second at the finish. Washington’s Dominic Carter, Rylee Whitehouse, and Corbin Rueschenberg were the top-five finishers. Points contender Mattix Salmon of Fresno started 14th and finished tenth.



Caden Sarale’s bid to sweep both Non-Wing and Super 600 championships for the second consecutive season moved closer to reality with his $500 Non-Wing victory on Saturday. The win gives him two straight to go with a Sunday victory during the Dual at Delta on Labor Day weekend. Former track champion Dan Mognaga of Valley Springs led the 31 cars in qualifying before heat race wins went to Joe Silva, Robbie Lewis, 2018 champion Tj Smith, and Cody Gray. After a pair of B-Mains, the 22-car field was set for the feature.



Mitchel Moles started on the outside pole but quickly took the lead from Mognaga. Moles went on to lead the first 27 laps of the feature before mechanical trouble dropped him out of the event. Sarale capitalized after starting fifth, assuming the top position and driving ahead of Smith for the victory. French Camp’s Sage Bordenave, Stockton’s Johnathan Henry, and Medford, Oregon’s Ashton Torgerson rounded out the top-five.



In Jr. Sprints, Kyle Fernandez started second and went on to win the 20-lap feature for his second win of the year. Hayden Stepps appeared poised for her third win of the year by leading the first 18 laps of the main event. Stepps spun in lapped traffic then pole starting Kellan Harper spun on the following restart. Fernandez navigated through it to win ahead of Brody Rubio from seventh starting position, Peyton Whitehouse, Jonathan Andrichuk, and Stepps.



Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union concludes its 2020 championship battles on October 3, followed by the Turkey Bowl XX on October 23 and 24.



Jr. Sprints – 20 laps

1. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[3]; 2. 25R-Brody Rubio[7]; 3. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[5]; 4. 20-Jonathan Andrichuk[6]; 5. 98-Hayden Stepps[2]; 6. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[4]; 7. 96-Briggs Davis[8]; 8. 38-Jacob Battle[9]; 9. 5-Kellan Harper[1]; 10. (DNS) 14-Reid Baxter; 11. (DNS) 55-Jayden Carey



Non-Wing – 30 laps

1. 32-Caden Sarale[5]; 2. 14-Tyler Smith[3]; 3. 77-Sage Bordenave[6]; 4. 10-Johnathon Henry[8]; 5. 02-Ashton Torgerson[4]; 6. 29M-Austin Stone[7]; 7. 52-Joe Silva[9]; 8. 83V-Tim Vaught[15]; 9. 87F-Josh Hurley[21]; 10. 88-Austin Torgerson[13]; 11. 35W-Nate Wait[16]; 12. 67-JJ Loss[20]; 13. 21K-Kyle Mentch[14]; 14. 81T-Tyler Chamorro[18]; 15. 75-Dan Mognaga[1]; 16. 4G-Cody Gray[12]; 17. 10J-Mitchel Moles[2]; 18. 87-Kelvin Lewis[17]; 19. 55-Brandon Carey[11]; 20. 85-Robbie Lewis[10]; 21. 84B-Zacary Brooks[19]; 22. 28K-Kevin Carter[22]



Restricted – 25 laps

1. 05R-Brandon Riveira[1]; 2. 83K-Colin Kirby[3]; 3. 88C-Dominic Carter[6]; 4. 10R-Rylee Whitehouse[2]; 5. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]; 6. 88T-Matthew Tatoole[10]; 7. 2A-Austin Wood[4]; 8. 88-Reilee Phillips[12]; 9. 30-Isabel Barnes[15]; 10. 5-Mattix Salmon[14]; 11. 14-Drake Carter[7]; 12. 63-Colton Key[8]; 13. 20-Otto Perreira[16]; 14. 23C-Cierra Wullenwaber[17]; 15. 76-Triton OBrien[11]; 16. 4-Teagan Moles[13]; 17. (DNS) 13-Elijah Gile



Super 600 – 30 laps

1. 121-Caeden Steele[6]; 2. 2-Hailey Wood[1]; 3. 73-Nikko Panella[2]; 4. 24-Caden Sarale[10]; 5. 12-Alex Panella[8]; 6. 02-Ashton Torgerson[12]; 7. 14J-Jade Avedisian[3]; 8. 88-Austin Torgerson[19]; 9. 20-James Andrichuk[17]; 10. 34-Devon Courtnier[15]; 11. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[9]; 12. 19-Nate Matherly[16]; 13. 25B-Blaine Baxter[13]; 14. 17-Rickey Sanders[14]; 15. 14X-Jake Hagopian[4]; 16. 12X-Cody Christensen[7]; 17. 13H-Brad Hannum[11]; 18. 1-Travis Labat[18]; 19. 14-Mariah Ede[21]; 20. 91C-Colby Greig[20]; 21. 27-Brad Dillard[22]; 22. (DNS) 10J-Mitchel Moles

2020 SCHEDULE

**Non-points races



October 3 (Championship Night)

October 23 & 24 – Turkey Bowl XX**



Note: One throw-away race

Subject to Change