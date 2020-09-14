Von Dohren and Brian Hirthler win NASCAR track titles

Consistency had great rewards for Craig Von Dohren and Brian Hirthler. Even though they each only won one feature this season in each of their divisions of competition they were each able to walk off with Grandview Speedway championships.

For Craig Von Dohren the 2020 T.P.Trailers NASCAR Track Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series marked the 11th time in his storied career that he was able to walk off with the title wheeling the Harring Transportation entry. The last time the Oley, PA racer walked off with the title was 2017. With a total of 3153 points Von Dohren topped his Oley neighbor Duane Howard who was the defending champion. Howard also won a feature and was able to tally 2906 points with one feature win. Doug Manmiller grabbed third with 2694 followed by Jared Umbenhauer with 2691 and rounding out the top five was 10 time champion Jeff Strunk with 2669 points. A total of 50 racers earned points.

In the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman division Brian Hirthler survived a difficult night of racing that almost cost him the championship after having led most of the season. Hirthler, a champion in 2017, earned 2258 points with one feature win to his credit with the Alpine Truck Repair entry. The Green Lane, PA racer edged out Brad Arnold by just five points. Others who finished close to the champion were Ryan Beltz with 2230 counters, Kyle Lilick earned 2227 points while Jack Butler tallied 2114. Close to 60 racers competed in the Sportsman division with only Kyle Lilick winning more than once.

The excitement is continuing to build for two big nights of auto racing action, September 18 and 19, at the popular banked clay oval topped by the 50th Annual Freedom 76 Modified Classic that rewards the winner with $35,550 plus lap money on Saturday night. This race is expected to attract many of the top names in dirt track Modified racing.

The weekend kicks off with the action packed Freedom 38 for Sportsman stock cars paying the winner of the 38-lapper $3,550. This race is also expected to attract many visitors to test their skills.

Also on Friday night, action starting at 7:30 p.m., the Modified racers planning to participate in the Freedom 76 will be given practice time during the evening’s events.

Pits open at 3 p.m. and main grandstand gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Adult admission is $15 with youngsters 6 through 11 paying $5 and kids under 6 admitted free. Pit admission for Friday is $35 and there is no license required.

Tickets for the Freedom 76 will sell for $40. Youngsters, 6 through 11, on Saturday will pay $10 while kids under 6 are admitted free. Pit admission will be $45 with no license required. There are no advance tickets being offered.

Saturday will see pit gates open at 9 a.m. Ticket windows open at 3:00 p.m. Fans will be able to enter the speedway at the first turn and fourth turn spectator gates to reserve seats with blankets between 9am and 12noon.

On track action will get started at 7 p.m. as top Modified racing talents participate in qualifying events, the $1,000 to win Kirsten Snyder Web Design & Photography Cash Dash, the Schaffer Racing Minuteman 20 and top it all off with the 50th edition of the Freedom 76, “The Granddaddy of Modified Stock Car Classics”.

A large amount of lap money will be divided amongst lap leaders during the big race and the racer gaining the most positions during the 76 laps will receive $500 from Bobby Gunther Walsh and his sponsors as the Hard Charger.

Competition Carburetion Fast Lap of $50 will be awarded Friday, Sept. 18 for the Freedom 38 and for the Saturday September 19th Freedom 76.

All winners are entered into a random drawing at the end of the season for a Grand prize of $500.00

Freedom Fest will take place from 10 AM to 12 NOON in the first turn pavilion area and will feature music by Maddie Pearl a group that includes front man Colby Knappenberger, Roger Knappenberger (1973 Freedom 76 winner), Pete Knappenberger and young Rian Stevens. Race cars driven by Ryan Grim, Colt Harris and Dylan Swinehart will be on display.

Bob Hilbert Sportswear will present a jacket to the winner of the Freedom 76.

ATTENTION RACE TEAMS: Due to the right rear tire shortage. The tire stamp will be open for Friday, Sept 18th Sportsman 38er, and Saturday Sept 19th, Freedom 76. It must be an American Racer, Grandview tread pattern and compounds. Right rears 48 and 50. Any questions please reach out to Ed Scott at: 484-239-7583. We have been told from the distributor we will have tires available at the track this weekend.

Full information on the weekend of racing is available at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688. Racers will find entry information the website.

Grandview Speedway PR