Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Curatorial Staff Are Ready for Your Questions on #AskACurator Day, 1-4 p.m. (ET) September 16

Are you curious about what it means to be part of the curatorial staff at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum? What techniques our professionals use to preserve and protect priceless artifacts? Do you have a question about the stories behind a rare car, film, old programs, or a trophy on display at the Museum? “Ask A Curator” Day on Wednesday, Sept. 16, is your opportunity to find the answers to your burning IMS Museum-related questions.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (ET), three of the IMS Museum’s leading experts will take questions for an hour each from the public via the IMS Museum Facebook and Twitter pages:

•From 1-2 p.m., Curator of Vehicles Jason Vansickle will answer questions about the incredible race cars and vintage passenger cars comprising the Museum’s vehicle collection.

•Next up from 2-3 p.m., Collections Manager Roxie Dunbar will take questions about the care, preservation, cataloging and careful storage of the Museum’s priceless artifacts.

•Anchoring the event, from 3-4 p.m., will be Curator for Media and Historic Archives Mike Thomsen, who will share the stories behind the trophies, film, paper and other rare and one-of-a-kind items that tell the story of the Indianapolis 500, Brickyard 400 and other IMS events.

The IMS Museum’s Facebook page address is https://www.facebook.com/ imsmuseum/ , and Twitter is accessible at https://twitter.com/IMSMuseum

“Ask A Curator” Day was founded in 2010 as an opportunity for museums around the world to share knowledge and feed peoples’ curiosity through the power of social media. The IMS Museum staff is participating via Facebook and Twitter to make access for the global community as easy as possible, but museum fans can search for other participating museums using the hashtag #AskACurator.