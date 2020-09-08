Charlotte Motor Speedway, American Red Cross Honor Victims of Sept. 11 Attacks with Laps for Life Blood Drive

As the nation marks the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, The American Red Cross and Charlotte Motor Speedway are partnering for the tenth annual Laps for Life Blood drive at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The blood drive is being hosted at the Paddock Club, located in the speedway’s infield.

In place of opening ceremonies held annually to kick off the drive, first responders and victims’ names will scroll on the 16,000-square-foot HDTV.

Donors will receive a commemorative Laps for Life Red Cross T-shirt and an opportunity to drive their vehicle on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™. Donors will also receive complimentary ticket to the Speedway Christmas drive-thru light show as well as a coupon via email for a free haircut from Sport Clips.

Blood drive safety precautions

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

WHEN:

Wednesday, Sept. 11; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE:

Charlotte Motor Speedway infield Paddock Club

Donors should enter the infield through the Gate 26 (Turn 3) tunnel and proceed to the Paddock Club.

DONATE:

For more information and to make an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), sponsor code: LapsforLife.

