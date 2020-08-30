Brian Loftin scores the inaugural SMART Tour win at Caraway

When the original Southern Modified Racing Teams “Rolling Thunder Tour”, S.M.A.R.T., ran its first race at Langley Speedway in 1989, Robert Jeffreys took the win. In a bit of irony, when Caraway Speedway hosted the first “new” SMART Modified Tour last night, it was only fitting that Brian Loftin, driving for “Shady Grady (Jeffreys) Racing claimed the win.

The race was a tortoise versus the hare affair. The new series redrew the first eight cars putting fastest qualifier, Jason Myers, in seventh and Tim Brown on the pole for the start. Brown played the tortoise to the hare’s of James Civali and Burt Myers as Brown made his way to the rear of the pack. Civali won the 30 lap segment with Myers and John Smith in close pursuit. That threesome claimed the $600.00 in bonus money at the break. Civali pitted during the break while most of the field stayed on the track.

Burt Myers took over on the restart with Loftin, Tom Buzze and Jason Myers in tow. Myers led till a caution on lap 49 opened pit road for most of the field to make their allowed one-tire change putting Brown on the point for the restart. Brown would lead three laps before yielding to Burt Myers with Buzze, Jeremy Gerstner, Daniel Yates and Zach Brewer in tow. Brown settled in mid-pack before beginning his charge to the front.

Brown took over the point on lap 83 and had things under control till the caution flew on lap 92. On the restart, Brown was black flagged for going too early, leaving Loftin to do battle with the Myers brothers. Loftin held off Burt Myers to take the win with Jason Myers in third followed by Gary Putnam, Gerstner, Yates, Brewer, John Holleman, IV, Brown and John Smith. Dennis Holdren, Buzze, Jimmy Wallace, Civali, Mike Norman and Daniel Beeson rounded the field.

Billy Gregg made it two-in-a-row in the 602 Super Limited feature. He out-distanced Riley Neal, Nate Gregg and Cody Griffin to take the win.

Chase Robertson slipped past Michael Adams on lap five and led the rest of the way in the first of two “Twin” 20’s for the Sportsman Division cars from Bowman Gray Stadium. Dylan Ward finished second followed by Tommy Neal, Jacob Creed, Wesley Thompson and Adams.

In the second 20 lapper, Ward took home the win ahead of Creed, Robertson, Neal, Thompson and Adams.

Fast qualifier, A.J. Sanders, took home the trophy in the Mini Stock feature sponsored by V’s Barber Shop. Tyler Bush finished second ahead of Luke Smith, Johnny Baker, Chuck Wall, Tyler McDonald and Austin Harris. Wyatt Sapp, Adam Thomas, Justin Owens, Joey Nifong, Levi Holt and Patrick Mullen wrapped up the 13 car field.

Brandon Collins won the UCAR feature over Alex Higginson and Billy Scoggins.

In the 602 Modified 35 lapper, Josh Lowder took the win over Rich Hunter, Jody Fritts, Dean Lowder, Cody Norman, Richard Trotter and Bryant Robertson. Lowder’s win is un-official pending a post-race inspection. Results of that inspection will be completed on Monday and “official” results will be posted on Tuesday.

Caraway Speedway’s regular divisions return to action next Saturday, September 5th for the “Labor Day Weekend Bash”. The Limited/Challenger Division heads the lineup along with the Mini Stocks, UCAR’s and a special ENDURO event.

Grandstand Admission, with social distancing, is $12.00 for Adults and kids 11 and under are free. Registration opens at 3:00 PM. Pits and Trackside parking opens at 4:00 PM and grandstands open at 6:30 PM. Racing starts at 8:00 PM. For more information call 336-629-5803 or go to www.carawayspeedway.com.

Caraway Speedway PR