JAson York, Gregory Williams, Kevin Orlando, A.J. Sanders and Reily Neal claim feature wins as Caraway Speedway opens 55th season

Caraway Speedway opened its 55th season on Saturday night, August first. The speedway has been idled due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown imposed on most gatherings.

The tracks UCAR kicked off the night with a 20 lap feature. Gregory Williams held off Brandon Collins and closing Tommy Rain to claim the win. Justin Smith finished fourth followed by Richard James, Donald Clay, Jason Richmond and Alan Higginson.

Action in the Challenger/Limited feature started hot and heavy with three lead changes in the early stages with Dillon Harville, and Mitchell Wright taking turns at the point but settled into the Jason York show after York moved past Wright for the top spot. York settled in at the point while the action from second on back kept the fans allowed in attendance entertained. Harville held off Coy Beard for the runner-up spot at the finish of the 40 lapper. Clint King finished fourth with Mitchel Wright rounding out the top five. Tommy Neal finished sixth followed by Jamie York, Jeremy Clay, Nathan Bess, Wesley Hawkins and Rickey Bruce.

A great three-car fight for the top spot made for a great show in the 602 Modified feature. The early race for the top spot saw Dean Lowder, Cody Norman and Kevin Orlando racing at the front of the field. Lowder led most of the early stages before Orlando slipped by on lap 23 with Josh and Dean Lowder in tow, with Lee Jeffreys, Norman and Rich Hunter close behind. A spin by Tyler Bartoszwicz on lap 33 bunched the field for a two lap shootout for the win. Orlando managed to hold off Josh Lowder and Jeffreys at the finish with Spencer Martin edging by Hunter on the final lap for fifth in the 35 lap feature. Norman got shuffled to sixth at the finish followed by Richard Trotter, Dean Lowder, Jody Fritts and Bartoszwicz.

Veteran A.J. Sanders had to drive through the field to claim the win in the Mini Stock feature. Sanders, Johnny Baker and Chuck Wall raced hard for the win before Sanders prevailed at the finish of the 20 lapper. Luke Smith finished fourth with Todd Barnhardt fifth. Barry Wilson finished sixth with Partick Miller, Austin Cates, Allen Vance and Wyatt Sapp rounding out the top ten. Brandon Crotts, Andy Spears, Levi Holt, Jeremy Seeley, Chris Smith, Jeff Stewart, Adam Thomas, D.J. Dean, Shane Tuttle, Junior Snow, Blane Curry and Austin Harris completed the 22 car field.

Twelve year-old Riley Neal made his first ever start in the 602 Super Limited Series feature. Neal led much of the feature but had to fight off challenges from Brian Rose on several late race restarts before holding off Brian Rose, Cody Griffin and Cory Rose for the win.

The “New” Caraway Speedway will host “Twin” features for the Challenger/Limited’s, Mini Stocks and UCARS on Saturday August 8th.

For more information, check us out on facebook at Caraway Speedway or call 336-302-5848 or 336-972-4362.

Caraway Speedway PR