Bristol Motor Speedway officials urge public to "Be an All-Star: Wear a Mask"

Face coverings will be a required accessory in high-traffic areas inside the stadium for all guests who attend Wednesday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, and officials from The World’s Fastest Half-Mile are encouraging everyone in the Appalachian Highlands region as well as fans who will be visiting from other areas to “Be An All-Star: Wear A Mask”.



The new mantra is part of an important Public Service Announcement campaign from Bristol Motor Speedway that includes several video messages from NASCAR Cup Series drivers encouraging the public to wear masks, follow all of the necessary guidelines and do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.



"We are requiring all of our guests to wear their masks when they are with us next week for the NASCAR All-Star Race and strongly encouraging them to wear them whenever they are out in the community shopping or visiting our local businesses,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager. “If we will all pitch in and do our part by observing all of the protocols and guidelines that have been established ultimately it will help reduce the spread of the virus. We want everyone to be an All-Star and wear a mask.”



The campaign will include videos, outdoor banners and social media outreach. Former Bristol Motor Speedway and All-Star Race winners Joey Logano and Matt Kenseth are featured in two of the NASCAR video messages. Both drivers will compete in the 36th annual NASCAR All-Star Race on July 15. The race, which will be broadcast on FS1, MRN Radio and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio starting at 7 p.m., will be the first live sporting event since the pandemic began to be held in front of a significant number of fans.



To make the event as safe as possible for all attendees, BMS is instituting procedures to reduce contact and crowd density as guests purchase tickets, enter the grounds, enjoy the event and depart the facility. Guests will be required to wear masks in common areas like concessions, restrooms, and entry gates. Fans will be able to remove their masks at their seats. Fans are encouraged to review the full details and requirements of the BMS Safety Plan prior to arrival at www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.



“Guests will see a few new ways of doing things, all of which are good common-sense practices that will help ensure the safety of our fans, drivers, vendors, employees and overall community,” Caldwell said. “Working together and looking out for each other by being responsible and observing these protocols and guidelines, we can all make a difference.”



The action gets underway on Wednesday, July 15 with the NASCAR All-Star Open, a last-chance qualifier race for those drivers without a starting spot in the NASCAR All-Star Race. The two stage winners and the race winner of the NASCAR All-Star Open will advance into the NASCAR All-Star Race. The winner of the NASCAR All-Star Fan Vote, which is currently ongoing at NASCAR.com, also will earn a starting spot in the NASCAR All-Star Race. The Fan Vote closes at noon on Tuesday, July 14.



For ticket information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/ tickets/nascar-all-star-race.

BMS PR