Sellers works to improve car while South Boston Speedway waits to open season

It made no difference that South Boston Speedway’s scheduled June 27 opener had been cancelled and the track continues to wait for an opportunity to open its 2020 season. Five-time South Boston Speedway NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division champion Peyton Sellers and his team were at South Boston Speedway last Friday, testing and working on his car.

“We’re here trying to figure our cars out a little bit better and trying to learn a few things,” the Danville, Virginia resident explained.

“It (South Boston Speedway) is a perfect proving ground to try different (chassis) setups and combinations. We’re learning and stockpiling a lot of information so that when we do go out on this track later on we will have a good notebook on what to do and how the car handles with each adjustment.”

Sellers says testing at South Boston Speedway is helpful regardless of what track he and his team may compete at during the course of a season.

“We have raced at Dominion Raceway a few times this year and have intentions to go race some at some different tracks in a few weeks,” Sellers noted.

“What we learn at South Boston Speedway applies to wherever we go.”

Along with looking to learn various things about the racecar, Sellers says the testing has another purpose.

“We’re trying to support the racetrack a little bit,” he pointed out.

“The racetrack’s open for business and they need customers. They need people renting the track. We all need to be supporting each other right now. If we can do that and learn some stuff on our own, it’s good for everybody.”

Sellers said he appreciates the efforts South Boston Speedway made in attempting to open its 2020 season.

“Nick Igdalsky (South Boston Speedway CEO) really stuck his neck out and planned on having the event and politics forced it to be cancelled,” Sellers said.

“A big hat’s off to him and his staff for trying to put on the event. It just didn’t work out.”

For the latest information about South Boston Speedway, fans should go to the speedway’s website and check the speedway’s social media outlets.

SBS PR