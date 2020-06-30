Firecracker 40 for sportsman at Grandview Speedway July 4 plus modifieds

On Saturday night at Grandview Speedway Jack Butler will be looking to win his second T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman feature race in a row. The difference, if he is able to win, the reward will be higher as the winner of the Firecracker 40 takes home $2,000.

Butler will again have tough competition with challenges coming from early season winner Brian Hirthler, Brad Brightbill, Brett Gilmore, Brandon Edgar, Kyle Lilick and a host of others.

Making it a great holiday doubleheader will be the T.P. Trailers NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Modifieds. Craig Von Dohren, winner last Saturday night, will be looking to win his second in a row as he goes after his 11th track title at the one-third-mile, banked clay oval. Defending track Modified champion Duane Howard, who finished second last week, will be looking to move up a position and claim the win. A strong field of Modified talents is expected to be on hand.

Going into the Holiday doubleheader Von Dohren and Butler are the point leaders as a result of their feature wins.

The Sportsman will run in a 40-lap feature while the Modifieds battle in a 30-lapper. Qualifying events will set the starting field in each division.

Adult admission is $22 while youngsters 6 thru 11 pay just $5. And kids under 6 are admitted free. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. with racing action getting the green flag at 7:30 p.m.

Fans are reminded to practice social distancing. Masks are recommended but not mandatory and if you are not feeling well please consider staying home.

Coming up on Saturday, July 11 is another doubleheader card of racing featuring the Modifieds and Sportsman.

And on July 18th the United Racing Club Sprint Cars will be in action along with Modifieds and Sportsman making for an excitement packed night of racing action. Fans will have the opportunity to see some of the URC Sprint standouts including Josh Weller, Robbie Stillwagon and a host of others.

The one-third-mile, banked clay Grandview Speedway is located on Passmore Road just off Route 100 in Bechtelsville 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA. For information telephone 610.754.7688 or check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or Facebook.

Grandview Speedway PR