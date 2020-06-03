Speedway Motorsports President & CEO Marcus Smith Statement on News of NASCAR’s Return to Nashville

he following is a statement from Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith on the news that NASCAR will return to Nashville in 2021:

Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports President and CEO:

“The news that NASCAR will bring a Cup race to Wilson County and the greater Nashville region in 2021 is a positive move for the sport of NASCAR and for NASCAR fans. In recent years, we've made it very clear that we think Nashville is a place where NASCAR should be for the future and not just the past. Our efforts to work with state and local government officials to revive the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway will continue. We believe that the beloved short track in downtown Nashville provides tremendous opportunity to be a catalyst for year-round tourism and entertainment development.”

