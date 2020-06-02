Mahoning Valley Speedway to begin season on June 13; Test and Tune resumes this weekend

The wait will soon be over for fans and racers of Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway as the management team of the paved ¼-mile track is excited to announce that Saturday, June 13 at 6:00 pm the 2020 season will at last get underway.



The night’s line-up will feature the John “Peepers” Yerger Tribute, the first event of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series (MVSHoFS) plus Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Pro 4s and Rookie Hobby Stocks.



Sunday, June 14 at 2:00 pm will be the rain date if needed.



Yerger, at 90 years young, remains a solid fixture at Mahoning Valley. The legendary pavement specialist, who began his career in the late 1950’s at Allentown’s Dorney Park Speedway, won his first race in 1963 at the Park, was triumph in the early ‘70’s at Mahoning Valley and also took victories at Evergreen Raceway, his last happening there in 1978.



As a car owner he enjoyed great success with a slew of top talent wheeling his trademark No. 77 and No. 777 cars including such icons at John and Terry Markovic and Ronnie Dunstan to name a few.



The feature winner will earn $2250 with $500 for 10th.



Sportsman Modifieds are also welcome to compete in this show provided they run with Modified wheels and tires. The MVSHoFS will also comprise the Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks.



The entry fee is $25, $20 and $15 for the Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks respectively.



The track will also be resuming Test and Tune this coming Saturday and Sunday, June 6-7 from noon to 4:00 pm. Test and Tune as well as the start of the regular season had been on hold since March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



During the two remaining Test and Tune days drivers in the Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks will resume the quest for the overall fast time and the opportunity to have a guaranteed pick for the Opening Night redraw in those relevant classes.



On March 14 defending 2019 Modified champion Bobby Jones debuted a brand new car and was able to lay down the fastest lap, going 10.335-seconds.



Brandon Christman, who is a rookie Street Stocker, unveiled his No. 41 Camaro and then beat out the all-time wins leader in Street Stock victories, Todd Ahner, for the quick time of the day with the division. Christman clocked in at 11.811-second lap. In the Hobby Stocks sophomore driver Jesse Bollinger topped of the speed charts with a 12.180-second lap.



Test and Tune is open to all regular track classes as well as any other types of racers.



Pit gates will open at 10:30. Car inspections will take place starting at 11:00. There will be a mandatory Rookie Hobby Stock orientation at 11:15.



Sign-ins will be from 10:00 – 11:15. Transponder cost is $6. A driver’s license is required to rent a transponder. Pits are $10 per person and $25 per car. Main grandstands will be open to the public and free admittance.



MVS PR