2020 UTI Friday night drags canceled at Texas Motor Speedway

The Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Friday Night Drags summer racing series at Texas Motor Speedway has been canceled for the 2020 season.

The six-week, six-race amateur "run-what-you-brung" one-eighth-mile drag racing series held in June and July for the previous 11 seasons is slated to return for the 2021 season.

"The UTI Friday Night Drags program has become a Texas Motor Speedway summer institution because it is a great local community event," said Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. "It is family, friends, and competitive rivalry all wrapped into one on six consecutive warm Friday nights. I hate it for the competitors and fans alike but look forward to having it back on the schedule in 2021."

The seven racing categories include Bandit Division, Summit Racing Equipment Sportsman Division, Summit Racing Equipment Sportsman Modified Division, Snap-on Tools All-Wheel Drive Division, Super Car Division, Texas Born Performance Black Smoke Warrior Division, and the Summit Racing Equipment Outlaw Division.

"I also want to thank everyone at UTI, Summit Racing Equipment, Snap-on, Texas Born Performance and In-N-Out Burger for their great support of the program over the years," said Gossage. "We appreciate their understanding of the decision to return to racing in 2021 and we look forward to continuing our successful partnerships with them."

