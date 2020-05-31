Practice for all divisions of competition set for Grandview Speedway Friday, June 5th

For the first time this season there will be race cars in action at Bechtelsville, PA’s Grandview Speedway when a practice session, open to all classes of competition is presented on Friday, June 5th. Activity on the one-third-mile, banked clay track will get started at 7 p.m. and run until 10 p.m.

The practice session will not have grandstands open for fans.

Pit admission is $30 and the pit concessions will be open. Sanitizers and other sanitary items will be in place.

Questions can be directed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

It is recommended, if at all possible, that attendees bring exact change so there is limited exchange of money.

“Under Governor Wolf’s orders we are allowed to practice without fans. The session will be open only to the drivers and crews,” said track general manager Tina Rogers. “Only essential personnel (EMT, Fire Equipment, track employees, parts truck, fuel truck and track photographer) will also be permitted.” This event is not open to media coverage.

It is recommended that all attending wear a mask when they cannot practice social distancing but it is not mandatory. Those that are not feeling well, or might be uncomfortable being around others please do not attend this event.

All that are planning to attend should be aware that there is no COVID-19 waiver to be signed for the event.

Once the practice session is finished management will be looking at what the future holds and will be announcing dates for future events.

“We do appreciate the support being given Grandview and the interest shown after 11 weeks of no racing action,” said Rogers. “We look forward to seeing fans when racing is allowed to get underway in coming weeks.”

Information on Grandview Speedway can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR