Charlotte Motor Speedway Prepares for Spectacular 60th Anniversary Season

Charlotte Motor Speedway’s historic 60th anniversary season will feature more spectacular events and family-friendly thrills than any year in the speedway’s illustrious history. From the 60th anniversary running of the iconic Coca-Cola 600 to the 36th NASCAR All-Star Race and the third running of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, fans flocking to Charlotte Motor Speedway will have a smorgasbord of speed to enjoy.

Here’s a quick look at some of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s coming attractions:

Pennzoil AutoFair

Thursday-Sunday, April 2-5, and Oct. 22-24

Two world-class car shows return to America’s Home for Racing this year, with the Pennzoil AutoFair bringing a colorful cavalcade of classics, customs and hot rods to Charlotte Motor Speedway April 2-5 and Oct. 22-24. The April 2-5 AutoFair will feature one of the world’s most famous American-made cars: Elvis Presley’s iconic, pink-and-white 1955 Cadillac synonymous with the birth of rock ‘n’ roll.

NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

Friday-Sunday, April 24-26

The thunderous roar of 44,000-horsepower excitement returns to zMAX Dragway for the April 24-26 NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals. The stars of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series’ nitro categories will fight for the original four-wide Wally, a coveted trophy, at the Bellagio of drag strips,.

NASCAR All-Star Race

Saturday, May 16

The NASCAR All-Star Race on May 16 brings NASCAR’s biggest stars to the forefront for a no-holds-barred, wheel-to-wheel battle for $1 million. Even better: every ticket is a pre-race pit pass with access to the pre-race Chris Janson concert. Last year’s all-star tilt saw Kyle Larson become the first driver to win the Open and the All-Star Race in the same weekend. Will he reign supreme again, or will stars like Brad Keselowski or Chase Elliott bring home their first all-star crown?

Coca-Cola 600

Sunday, May 24

The 60th anniversary running of the nation’s most patriotic sports event will see defending winner Martin Truex Jr. chase his third Bruton Smith Trophy after 400 laps of day-to-night racing action in NASCAR’s toughest test of man and machine. Arrive early to take in an unparalleled pre-race Salute to the Troops.

Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

Sunday, Oct. 11

One of NASCAR’s most hotly anticipated events of the year, the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, returns for its third iteration with a 2.28-mile, 17-turn challenge awaiting drivers hoping to advance to the Round of 8 in NASCAR’s playoffs. Two of the NASCAR Cup Series’ brightest rising stars – Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott – took the first two races. Can Jimmie Johnson, entering what will be his final Charlotte start, recapture the magic and bring home an unforgettable victory?

NTK NHRA Carolina Nationals

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 25-27

The NTK NHRA Carolina Nationals roars into zMAX Dragway for a crucial Countdown to the Championship weekend, giving drivers and teams an opportunity to claim world championships.

Can-Am World Finals

Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 5-7

Dirt racing’s biggest showcase of speed and excitement returns, as the stars of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Cars, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models and the Super DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds converge on Charlotte’s four-tenths-mile dirt oval for the Nov. 5-7 Can-Am World Finals.

Speedway Christmas

November-January

The Carolinas’ most breathtaking holiday lights show, Speedway Christmas boasts more than 1,000 strands of 12-foot lights, new displays and more than 4 million lights around a 3.75-mile course including Charlotte Motor Speedway’s oval, infield and concourse. The speedway’s Christmas Village brings the holidays to life, with photos with Santa, drive-in movies, holiday foods, gifts and plenty of family-friendly fun.

Charlotte Motor Speedway 2020 schedule

February-November Cars and Coffee Concord cruise-in (every third Saturday except May and October)

April 2-5 Pennzoil AutoFair

April 24-26 NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

May 1-3 Epicenter Festival

May 15 North Carolina Education Lottery 200

May 16 All-Star Open

NASCAR All–Star Race

May 22 Spectrum Pole Night

General Tire 150

May 23 Alsco 300

United Rentals Patriot Nationals

May 24 Coca-Cola 600

June-July Summer Shootout (Mondays or Tuesdays)

June-August Outlaw Drag Wars (Fridays)

Aug. 15 Circle K Back-to-School Monster Truck Bash

Sept. 11 Laps for Life

Sept. 25-27 NTK NHRA Carolina Nationals

Oct. 10 Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

Oct. 11 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

Oct. 22-24 Pennzoil AutoFair

Nov. 5-7 Can-Am World Finals

November-January Speedway Christmas

Nov. 27 Black Friday Blowout

