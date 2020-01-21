DAYTONA 500 Champion Denny Hamlin To Participate in Special DAYTONA 500 Ticket Package

Before he defends his title as 2019 champion in the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Daytona International Speedway, Denny Hamlin will participate in a special ticket package for race fans.

Hamlin, who is a 37-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, will be driving the No. 11 FedEx Express Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing in “The Great American Race.” If Hamlin would be able to win a third DAYTONA 500, he would tie Dale Jarrett, Jeff Gordon and Bobby Allison in the exclusive three-time DAYTONA 500 champion club.

The Denny Hamlin DAYTONA 500 ticket package includes:

Reserved ticket to the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16

Reserved ticket to the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 Denny Hamlin-autographed DAYTONA 500 souvenir

Denny Hamlin-autographed DAYTONA 500 souvenir Exclusive question-and-answer session with Hamlin in a Midway Suite

The Denny Hamlin ticket package is available for $211 per person and capacity is limited. To purchase, fans can visit https://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest news throughout the year.

DIS PR