RCN-TV back at Grandview Speedway for 20th season in 2020

Television coverage of Saturday night stock car racing will be returning to Grandview Speedway in 2020. For the 20th straight season Lehigh Valley, PA’s RCN/TV will offer television coverage of six dates of Saturday night stock car racing at the popular auto racing facility. Five dates will be NASCAR sanctioned while the season opening April 4th VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Money Maker Memorial, featuring both small and big block Modifieds racing 50 laps for$7,500 to win, will not carry NASCAR sanctioning. Sportsman will be a second part of the doubleheader.

The coverage, shown on a delayed basis, will include qualifying action, features and winner interviews, all in one program on Tuesday nights. The coverage will be seen again on Friday night followed by another showing just before the next event being videotaped.

Included in the schedule of events to have coverage are April 4 (Bruce Rogers Memorial), May 9, June 6, July 11, August 1 (Forrest Rogers Memorial) and August 15th.

“The television coverage by RCN/TV is a great tool for our racers to use in attracting sponsorship. We are told the programming from Grandview gets very high viewer ratings,” said general manager Tina Rogers. “This also gives viewers that are not fans of the sport a chance to see what dirt track stock car racing is all about and perhaps serve as an incentive for them to come out and see the events live. It is pretty much a win-win situation for all involved.”

A few of the televised events are still available to businesses looking to benefit from sponsorship in motorsports. Details can be had by contacting Ernie Saxton at 215.752.7797 or on his cellphone at 267.934.7286.

Well respected Area Auto Racing News, Reading Eagle and Allentown Call writer Randy Kane will once again team up with veteran broadcaster Mike Feltenberger to provide expert commentary of the events. RCN-TV has been offering local auto racing coverage for 40 seasons

Grandview Speedway will kick off their 58th consecutive season of stock car racing on Saturday, March 28th, 12 noon, with a free-to-the-public practice session featuring all types of competition.

The battle for the lucrative point funds, will officially get underway with the first NASCAR point events of the season for the T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman racers on Saturday, April 11th, 7 p.m.

The complete Grandview Speedway schedule for 2020 can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com.

Grandview Speedway, a one-third-mile, banked clay racing facility, is located on Passmore Road, just off Route 100, 10 miles above Pottstown, PA. Information is available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR