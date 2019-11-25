Richmond Raceway Announces Holiday Offer for TOYOTA OWNERS 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race Ticket & Exclusive Track Ornament

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) announces a special offer for friends and family to find the perfect gift for the NASCAR fan on their holiday shopping list with an exclusive offer for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Holiday Offer begins on Black Friday, Nov. 29 at 12:01 a.m. (ET), with fans having the opportunity to purchase a package for the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on April 19.

The Holiday Offer provides fans with a ticket to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 race, FanGrounds pass, and exclusive Richmond holiday ornament. The race ticket is located in the Dogwood grandstand located in Turns 1 and 2, sections AA-H, rows 1-10. The Holiday Offer is $94 for adults, and $39 for kids 12 & under. The offer is available while supplies last.

“If fans are looking for the perfect gift for their favorite NASCAR fan, Richmond Raceway has them covered this holiday season,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The gift of the iconic Richmond racing experience is one that is sure to be on any NASCAR fan’s wish list this year. This exclusive Holiday Offer gives fans a great value to see the sights and hear the sounds of the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at America’s Premier Short Track.”

The Weather Protection Program applies to all paid grandstand tickets to NASCAR races at Richmond that are postponed and rescheduled to a different date due to inclement weather. Guests can exchange paid grandstand tickets that were not used on a rescheduled race date for a future NASCAR event at any NASCAR owned facility. Guests with an unused grandstand ticket have 60 days to contact the ticket office at the NASCAR-owned facility where the event was postponed. To learn more about the Weather Protection Program, visit richmondraceway.com/weather.

To purchase the exclusive Holiday Offer, fans can visit richmondraceway.com beginning on Nov. 29 at 12:01 a.m. (ET).

Richmond Raceway PR