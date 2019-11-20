IMS Salutes Four-Time Brickyard Winner Johnson upon Retirement Announcement

A statement from Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles about Jimmie Johnson, a four-time Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard winner and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, who announced Wednesday, Nov. 20 that 2020 will be his final season as a full-time driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series:

"Jimmie Johnson has set a standard for excellence on track that few will ever match in NASCAR history. His legend is secure with a record-tying seven Cup Series titles and four victories in the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard among his 83 career Cup wins. But there's far more to Jimmie than those impressive statistics. He is one of the classiest, most genuine people to cross the Yard of Bricks in a race car and is a terrific ambassador for the great sport of auto racing that we all love. I'm sure I will be joined by many in wishing Jimmie the best of luck as he tries to win an eighth title and drive to a fifth Brickyard victory to end a storybook career."

IMS PR