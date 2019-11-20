Green flag drops on ticket sales for 2020 Honda Indy Toronto

Each July, the Honda Indy Toronto delivers high-speed thrills, exceptional food and entertainment to festival-goers and spectators of all ages in downtown Toronto. It returns to Exhibition Place for its 34th edition, July 10-12, 2020.

Public sales for all multi-day tickets began at 10 a.m. ET at hondaindy.com or by calling 888-476-6251. As announced earlier, ticket prices remain unchanged for Honda Indy Toronto run on the 2.89-kilometer, 11-turn temporary street circuit and headlined by the NTT IndyCar Series.

Pricing starts at $85 for Bronze-level 2-Day Grandstand seating, $130 for Silver, and $185 for Gold. 2-Day Weekend General Admission is $55, and children 12 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult providing an exceptional family value. Single-day tickets will be released for sale closer to the event.

“The Honda Indy Toronto is an awesome summer festival that we proudly host in our world-class city,” said Honda Indy Toronto President, Jeff Atkinson. “We are so proud of how this event has grown over the last few years and filled the festival grounds and grandstands.

“Also, Honda Fan Friday continues to make a positive impact on the community. Thanks to the Ontario Honda Dealers Association and our fans’ generous support, over $120,000 was raised for Make-A-Wish Canada in 2019 with Honda Canada Foundation’s matching contribution,” Atkinson explained.

Other items now on sale to enhance the festival-goer experience are the Champions Club, NTT IndyCar Series Paddock Pass, Pit Pass and the Honda Indy Toronto Rookie Racers Membership Kit. The Champions Club is available for a limited time for $75 offering unprecedented access. The benefits include a complimentary NTT IndyCar Series Paddock Pass which provides entrance into “the locker room of motorsports,” the pre-race grid walk, an official event access credential with lanyard, signing the start finish line, an opportunity to win a two-seater Indy car ride on the track, and other exclusive at-event experiences to be announced.

Honda Fan Friday returns for the 11th year offering General Admission on Friday, July 10, courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation by festival-goers. Honda Canada Foundation matches dollar for dollar the financial donations received throughout the event weekend. Over $820,000 has been raised in 10 years for Make-A-Wish® Canada.

The Honda Indy Toronto is an event for the whole family. The Honda Indy Toronto Rookie Racers program immerses the youngest attendees into the sport with fun experiences. Thunder Alley will be filled with numerous activities and interactive displays including the Honda SpeedZone. Diverse food options, interactive displays and activities, and new and additional festival gathering points return for 2020 creating a “must do” summer event.